Lancaster County will be at an increased threat of fire spread on Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A combination of low humidity, breezy conditions and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat of fire spread in the afternoon and early evening across much of south and central Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.

Relative humidity values across much of the region were forecast to drop into the mid-teens on Saturday afternoon, with wind speeds increased to about 10-15 mph, creating ripe conditions for fires to spread, according to the National Weather Service.

A supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications said firefighters had responded to a handful of brush fires throughout the day.