Lancaster County shouldn't have to pay the legal bills of former District Attorney Craig Stedman because there was no valid contract with the law firm involved.

That's the argument an attorney for the county made Tuesday in a dispute that traces its origins to Stedman's handling of money in the countywide drug task force his office oversaw.

Any other claims as to why Kleinbard LLC should be paid the $74,139.06 it’s seeking “fall like dominos” if the contract isn’t valid, attorney Mark Bradshaw argued at a hearing Tuesday on the county’s motion to have the suit thrown out.

“What we have is a law firm that did not take the basic steps necessary to make sure it would be paid,” Bradshaw told Lebanon County Sr. Judge Robert Eby, who was assigned to the case to avoid the conflict posed by a Lancaster judge presiding.

Bradshaw argued the county’s elected leaders specifically set aside money the district attorney’s office could use for legal fees — in the case at hand, $5,000 — meaning the district attorney simply can’t pull funds from other areas of the department’s budget for whatever he sees fit to spend it on.

Kleinbard LL represented Stedman in a lawsuit he filed against the county’s top elected officials for allegedly infringing on his office’s authority. The law firm wants Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas to compel the county to pay $74,139.06 for its services.

In November 2019 as the dispute was going on between Stedman and the commissioners, the commissioners said the county would not authorize the use of taxpayer money to pay for Stedman’s legal representation.

But Stedman ignored the commissioners’ declaration and submitted an invoice to the county in December 2019, just prior to the end of his term as prosecutor. He was elected as a county judge that November.

Kleinbard attorney Francis Notarianni argued its contract with Stedman was valid and that the commissioners had no authority over how Stedman spent money in his budget. After using the $5,000 allocated to his office for legal fees, Notarianni said, Stedman intended to pay the remaining $69,139.06 from accounts for bad check restitution and drug and alcohol diversionary programs.

That prompted Eby to ask Notarianni if that meant the district attorney could use money budgeted for salaries to instead install carpeting.

Notarianni said it did and that it was good government to reallocate funds within a department rather than seek additional money outside the department.

Eby said he would rule in “due course,” but did not further specify a timeframe.

Background

In February 2019, LNP|LancasterOnline began reporting on personnel issues in the district attorney's office under Stedman. The newspaper reported that Stedman had suspended a prosecutor in his office, who at the time was campaigning for district attorney, in what was described to LNP as a politically motivated action. The county's human resources department later reviewed the matter and determined the prosecutor’s suspension was "related to political campaign activities."

In early March 2019, LNP reported that Stedman used over $20,000 in Drug Task Force money to lease a sport utility vehicle for himself outside of the county's normal procurement process. Stedman also reimbursed himself for miles driven in the vehicle, which was government-owned, though he paid some of the reimbursement back after he was notified that LNP requested records about the vehicle.

In response to LNP’s reporting, the county commissioners issued statements critical of Stedman's actions. The county human resources department also issued recommendations on how the personnel issues in the DA’s office should have been handled.

Following the commissioners’ statements, Stedman hired Kleinbard and sued in Commonwealth Court, claiming the commissioners were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds.

The commissioners claimed they were merely exercising their First Amendment rights to comment on Stedman's actions and had taken no steps to block his use of the drug forfeiture funds. They also said they had not authoritatively directed him on how to handle the personnel issues.

Stedman’s successor, District Attorney Heather Adams, ended the case when she took office in January 2020.