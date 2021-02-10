The Lancaster County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding with Lancaster General Health and other health care systems to create a mass COVID-19 vaccination site that could open as soon as mid-March.

The commissioners did not reveal where the vaccination site will be located. Officials involved in scoping out plans have said a facility needs to be at least 15,000 square feet, have adequate parking, be indoors, and be located near a major roadway.

The agreement between the county and LGH stated that the location needs to be approved by the Lancaster city fire marshal, meaning that the facility would be located within the city limits.

Park City mall is in the city limits and the empty Bon-Ton building is viewed as the likely location, both because of its size and because it’s been used on a short-term basis for other purposes.

A Creatively Lancaster event scheduled to be hosted at the former store in April has been canceled because “the space will be used for something COVID-related,” according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

Donna Anderson, president of Online Publishers, the hosting company for two other events scheduled to use the Bon-Ton building, told LNP | LancasterOnline that contracts to lease the space were currently unresolved after they were told the county is looking to use the space for a mass vaccination site.

The county has repeatedly declined to confirm or deny that the Bon-Ton has been selected as the site.

Rachel Wille, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, said in an email Tuesday, “(we) are not able to confirm the site until the deal is signed.”