Lancaster County is offering cash incentives to volunteers who will help open thousands of mail-in votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election.

The board of elections on Wednesday approved a $50 and $100 payout to volunteers based on whether someone works a half or full day to help process mail-in ballots.

Lancaster County has received 89,498 applications for mail-in ballots so far and is planning for up to 125,000 by the time applications close on Oct. 27, chief clerk of elections Randall Wenger said.

The county plans to recruit 150 volunteers to help remove ballots from envelopes and prepare them scanning. Wenger said the board of elections already has a pool of 2,000 volunteers to pull from and is not seeking additional applicants.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said of paying the volunteers. “Election Day operations are a priority for county government.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Volunteers who helped process ballots for the June 2 primary were not paid, Wenger noted.

“Whatever we can do to get people out there is great,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “This will be more than double the effort as last time.”

Last week the county received a $474,000 grant from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan group that says its mission is to help election officials nationwide better manage voting and elections.

The county is still waiting on receipt of those funds, which in addition to compensating staff hired to open and process the mail-in ballots will offset the costs of new ballot processing equipment, production of voter outreach materials, rental fees for the mail-in ballot processing location, security costs for the extended drop box hours at the Lancaster County Government Center, and boxed meals for volunteers.