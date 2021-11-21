Lancaster County government’s acquisition of land for a new prison is nearing its final stages with the delivery on Wednesday of a feasibility study of the 75-acre property.

That study found no major obstacles to building a new prison on the property, which is located along the Conestoga River just south of Lancaster city.

Much work, including the actual design of a new facility, is yet to be started, but as Commissioner Craig Lehman put it, the county is at the “end of the beginning” of replacing the existing prison – portions of which date back to the 19th century – located on East King Street in the city.

The county’s three-member board of commissioners has long argued that acquiring a site was necessary before design and other issues could be discussed. The feasibility study, completed by the engineering firm Rettew, showed no major obstacles to construction.

“The work group recommends to continue to move forward with the property, for the reasons that the engineer stated which is minimal to very manageable risk,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who has been leading the land acquisition process for the county.

The next step will come on Dec. 13 when the Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the county’s request to rezone the land for use as a prison, the second of two hurdles that must be navigated. If the township supervisors approve the county’s request, the county will then move to close on the $3 million land deal within 30 days, after which facility design can begin.

Accessing the site

The county is looking to purchase two parcels totaling 78 acres for the new prison from Clyde and Shirley Kreider. The county is also in talks to acquire a smaller parcel from the Fraternal Order of Police for an access road and rights-of-way for utilities. The properties are situated along the Conestoga River between Lancaster County Central Park and Route 222.

The acquisition of the main 75-acre parcel, currently a working farm, rested on the township zoning change and “due diligence” studies.

Rettew was hired to assess the environmental impacts of a prison structure on the property, the cultural significance of the property, the suitability of the bedrock and soil for construction, and logistical concerns like water, sewer and vehicle access.

The review found some challenges, but no significant barriers to building on the site.

“The risk appears to be manageable if the project is executed with proper planning, programming, design, engineering and oversight,” Mark Lauriello, CEO of Rettew engineering , said. “I think we have very manageable arrears of risk in just a few areas, and from what I can tell the county is very much on top of those areas.”

The study noted that there was a quarry on the site’s northern edge many years ago. As a result, building on this section will face some engineering challenges, but those are not insurmountable, Laurello said.

An arrowhead and several pottery pieces were also found on the site, and Lauriello said further archeological study should be done to determine if there is any historical significance.

But the highest point on the property, and the bedrock underneath of it, are suitable for build on, Rettew determined.

County residents have reached out to the county and LNP | LancasterOnline with questions about whether the property lies in the river’s flood zone. But Rettew’s review shows the proposed footprint of the prison sits 55 feet above the 100-year flood line and 45 feet above the 500-year flood line.

The full due diligence presentation can be found at co.lancaster.pa.us/1531/Proposal-for-Land-Acquisition.

What’s next

The second requirement before the land can be purchased is the township zoning change.

Claudia Shank, the county’s attorney in the land deal, said in September there isn’t a specific category in Lancaster Township’s zoning ordinance that specifically allows for a prison. That prompted the county’s request that the township modify its ordinance and rezone the property.

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission, as well as the Lancaster County Planning Commission, both approved the recommended changes since then.

The final word will be up to the township’s board of supervisors, who are set to consider the matter on Dec. 13.

Supervisor Steven Elliot recused himself from an earlier discussion on the item in September because he works for the county and his wife works for the firm representing the county in the deal. He said he will sit out the final debate and vote in December.

With his recusal, the proposal needs the two other supervisors - Iber Guerrero-Lopez and Benjamin Bamford - to vote in favor for it to pass.

Guerrero-Lopez said at a September meeting that the county “must” show the new prison and corrections leaders are committed to safety, removing barriers for individuals looking to turn their lives around, providing health and mental health services, addressing policies contributing to racial inequity, and a having commitment to social and racial justice that extends beyond the prison.

Asked this week if those issues were lines in the sand for him in terms of his voting for approval, Guerrero-Lopez said he believes the property is a good location for a new prison.

But he said he still plans to push for a commitment to larger issues around corrections and rehabilitation.

“It is imperative that we as elected officials, community groups, and people, continue to push the county commissioners through this process to focus less on punishment and more on re-entry, rehabilitative and mental health services,” he wrote in an email.

When asked about those issues this week, Commissioner D’Agostino said those things would be discussed at the time of the township’s hearing.

“Most of (those issues) are not actually zoning issues, some of those are land development issues,” he said. “So those will be discussed, the whole presentation will outline those things.”