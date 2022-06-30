More than a month after Lancaster County’s website revealed the Central Park Pool would remain closed this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, officials announced Thursday the pool will be open for business starting Saturday.

County officials announced a preliminary schedule for this weekend and next. They plan to open the pool for three days during the next two weeks: this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and then Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 pm. on Saturday and Monday. On Sunday, it will open at 1 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the county’s interim parks director, Bob Devonshire.

Next weekend, the pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 1 p.m. Sunday.

But the pool’s weekly operations could expand after that. Devonshire said his department is now hoping to use a full 27-person lifeguard staff to ramp back up to a full seven-days-a-week schedule later this summer.

That would be the first time since 2019 that the Central Park Pool has maintained regular, interrupted hours. The pool shuttered in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and kept a shortened three-day-a-week schedule last year due to a lifeguard shortage.

The announcement from Devonshire marks a dramatic turnaround for the Central Park Pool, when just a month ago it seemed a renewed effort by the county to recruit lifeguards from J.P. McCaskey High School and elsewhere in such short order would more likely set the county up for better luck next year.

The chances of salvaging at least part of the current year’s schedule seemed more remote.

But assistance from the School District of Lancaster, Lancaster Country Day School and the YMCA of the Roses to recruit interested teenagers, vet their swimming skills and then train and certify them in a matter of weeks produced some 11 new lifeguards to join about 16 other more experienced ones, including the pool’s lifeguard supervisors.

That will include a new lifeguard for the pool with experience working the beaches at Ocean City, Maryland, where sometimes dangerous ocean waters are open to the public, Devonshire said.

A decision to save this summer’s pool season came to a head last week, according to Commissioner John Trescot, when he and fellow Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino gave the go-ahead to start filling the pool with water in anticipation of generating enough staff to open in the coming weeks.

But the heavy lifting to recruit and train new lifeguards came from Devonshire, Trescot said, who quickly took on offers from McCaskey’s principal, Justin Reese, to get the word out to students about the opportunity, and from the YMCA, where officials offered to quickly schedule certification classes for the recruits free of charge.

“When we said we were going to close, the outpouring we got from the community was more of support than it was criticism,” Devonshire said. “We had numerous people reaching out asking how they could help,” including McCaskey Principal Justin Reese.

Reese returned a list of interested students from McCaskey to Devonshire, while the YMCA of the Roses offered to train and certify them at no charge to the county or the recruits.

Last Monday, YMCA staff used McCaskey’s pool for training and produced 10 new lifeguards, Devonshire said.

The full slate of lifeguards has yet to complete the full hiring process. They still have to pass a background check needed for those who work among children, Devonshire said. But the interim parks director said he’s confident those will go smoothly.

The county will charge the same admission rates as last year, Devonshire said, but it will not offer season passes this year, given the shortened season. The Central Park Pool typically opens on Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s not fair to charge somebody a full season pass rate when it’s a third done, so we’re just going to do a day rate,” Devonshire said.

Children under 2 will be able to enter the pool for free, and admission for those 3 years old and older will be $9 for the day, Devonshire said.

While the lifeguard problem may be all but solved for this year, Devonshire said the county is now looking to fill a few other positions for pool operations, like running the admission counter.

This weekend and next, those roles will be covered by county employees who are already cleared to work among children and volunteered to serve as stand-ins, Devonshire said.

This story will be updated.