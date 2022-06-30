More than a month after Lancaster County said the Central Park Pool would remain closed this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, officials announced Thursday the pool will be open for business starting Saturday.

County officials announced a schedule for this weekend and next. They plan to open the pool for three days during the next two weeks: this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and then Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 pm. on Saturday and Monday. On Sunday, it will open at 1 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the county’s interim parks director, Bob Devonshire. The same hours will apply next weekend.

Next weekend, the pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 1 p.m. Sunday.

The pool’s weekly schedule could expand, according to Devonshire, who said his department is hoping to have a full 27-person lifeguard staff in place to support a seven-days-a-week schedule by later this summer.

That would be the first time since 2019 that the Central Park Pool has maintained a week-long schedule. The pool shuttered in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and kept a shortened three-day-a-week schedule last year due to a lifeguard shortage.

Thursday’s announcement by the county marks a dramatic turnaround for the Central Park Pool. Just a month ago it appeared a renewed effort by the county to recruit lifeguards from J.P. McCaskey High School and elsewhere might not succeed for the 2022 season.

But assistance from the School District of Lancaster, Lancaster Country Day School and the YMCA of the Roses to recruit interested teenagers, vet their swimming skills and then train and certify them in a matter of weeks resulted in 11 new lifeguards joining about 16 more experienced ones already on staff, including the pool’s lifeguard supervisors.

About six of the new cohort of lifeguards came from outreach and word-of-mouth efforts from previous Lancaster County lifeguards, said Tammy Agesen, program manager at the county parks department.

Three new lifeguards came from McCaskey and two from Lancaster Country Day, according to Agesen.

A decision to save this summer’s pool season came to a head last week, according to Commissioner John Trescot, when he and fellow Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino gave the go-ahead to start filling the pool with water in anticipation of generating enough staff to open in the coming weeks.

But the heavy lifting to recruit and train new lifeguards came from Devonshire, Trescot said. Devonshire accepted offers from McCaskey Principal Justin Reese to get the word out to students about the opportunity, and from the YMCA, where officials quickly scheduled certification classes for the recruits free of charge.

“When we said we were going to close, the outpouring we got from the community was more of support than it was criticism,” Devonshire said. “We had numerous people reaching out asking how they could help.”.

Last Monday, YMCA staff used McCaskey’s pool for training 10 lifeguard candidates, Devonshire said.

A new philosophy

When Agesen started supervising and working with lifeguards in 2004, she said she often had to turn lifeguards away when it came time to hire. But in the last five or so years, that has changed, she said.

Stepped up recruitment efforts involved going to area swim teams in the fall where Agesen asked coaches if she could pitch swimmers on becoming a lifeguard for the county in the summer.

Those coaches largely declined, Agesen said, because the coaches wanted to reserve the swimmers for their own lifeguard ranks at various country clubs and recreation centers where they worked.

But the community’s reaction to the initial decision to keep the county pool closed brought more attention to the need for lifeguards, Agesen said.

“It has changed the philosophy a little bit, people are now more willing to help than in past years,” Agesen said.

One step toward avoiding lifeguard shortages in the future is formalizing the county’s recruitment efforts at McCaskey and elsewhere, Agesen said.

“We now need to invest in training these young people to be lifeguards,” Agesen said, and introduce critical swimming skills to kids who may not otherwise get exposure to such opportunities.

The full slate of lifeguards for the rest of this summer has yet to complete the full hiring process. They still have to pass a background check needed for those who work among children, Devonshire said. But the interim parks director said he’s confident those will go smoothly.

Cost of admission

The county will charge the same admission rates as last year, Devonshire said, but it will not offer season passes this year, given the shortened season. The Central Park Pool typically opens on Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s not fair to charge somebody a full-season-pass rate when it’s a third done, so we’re just going to do a day rate,” Devonshire said.

Children under 2 will be able to enter the pool for free, and admission for those 3 years old and older will be $9 for the day, Devonshire said.

While the lifeguard problem may be all but solved for this year, Devonshire said the county is now looking to fill a few other positions for pool operations, like running the admission counter.

This weekend and next, those roles will be covered by county employees who are already cleared to work among children and volunteered to serve as stand-ins, Devonshire said.