For just short of a full century, actress and comedian Betty White dedicated her life to the care of animals.

After White’s death at 99 on December 31, Twitter user Lisa Powell suggested that what would have been White’s 100th birthday, January 17, should be celebrated with donations to animal shelters around the country. White’s contributions to the preservation of animals are vast, enough to inspire her 2011 book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”

According to a few animal shelters in Lancaster County, that charitable spirit made its presence known locally.

“You saw it all over the country – big, little, it’s so cool that Betty’s fans did this,” says Mari Anne Smeltzer, executive assistant at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, which received more than $10,000 during the week of January 17. Smeltzer says that the funds will help go towards an animal vaccine clinic on February 5 and 6 for lower income families in Lancaster County.

In Marietta, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center received upwards of $3,000. The center specializes in birds of prey, so funds will help towards the exorbitant costs of shipping frozen food for the birds.

“We weren’t expecting this, so it gives us a chance to get ahead of the game,” says Tracie Young, Raven Ridge director and rehabilitator. “By February, we’re usually holding our breath, because sometimes (funds) are short and we’re left scrambling.”

The Humane League of Lancaster County, founded in 1917, received 400 donations totaling $10,000, according to Humane League media specialist Renee Rivera.

Though it is not within the boundaries of Lancaster County, Speranza Pet Rescue has been a steady presence in the local animal community since Libre, a dog found near-death in 2016, was rescued from a farm in southern Lancaster County. According to a Facebook post from January 19, the rescue raised around $35,000.

Along with a swell of monetary donations, shelters also reported receiving toys, cleaning products and other necessary items.

While these are direct donations to local rescues, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta reported that the respective platforms raised a total of $12.7 million during the week of January 17 for pet shelters across the country.