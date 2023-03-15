Officials from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board will now have to publicly present the agency’s long-term plans to county officials, rather than simply sending them over for approval.

That’s one of numerous changes to the legal agreement between the county government and the workforce development board approved last week by the county commissioners. Most of the changes more forcefully spell out the county’s oversight over the workforce development board.

Among the other changes: the county will approve the organization’s budget before it does, not the other way around; the workforce board will now be expected to formally meet with commissioners several times a year; and if workforce board and county officials can’t agree on long-range plans, an “impartial conciliator” will make the final call.

“There is some oversight the board of commissioners can have, we reference that now in the new agreement,” said county Solicitor Jackie Pfursich. “Some of it’s just cleaning up some of the stuff that wasn’t in there beforehand and should’ve been.”

The changes also make clear that Lancaster County is not the employer of workforce development board employees.

The updates come after a year of turmoil at the agency responsible for overseeing unemployment aid and workforce training and development in the county. The trouble became public in January 2022, when the board’s former executive director submitted her resignation and publicly accused the organization of allowing a hostile environment against people of color.

The board fired former executive director Cathy Rychalsky before her resignation took effect last spring. She later sued the board and Lancaster County, alleging discrimination and retaliation against a whistleblower. Complaints were also filed with the state Human Relations Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commissions, but both agencies do not make their investigations public.

In September, an investigation by the state Department of Labor & Industry found the Workforce Development Board had a hostile work environment for people of color, a finding the board disputed. The board also saw a change in leadership and turnover of staff.

At a February county commissioners meeting, the board’s current executive director, Anna Ramos, said the new agreement with the county is the product of meetings with county officials and helps clarify the relationship between the two entities.

“The local workforce development board is committed to increasing our communication with the county commissioners on a more frequent basis, sharing our strategic priorities, as well as local and regional plans,” Ramos said.

Lancaster’s Workforce Development Board is one of 22 in the state. It operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. The board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.