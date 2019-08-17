Lancaster County reported the third highest number of rabid animals in Pennsylvania in 2018 with 20 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Raccoons led the group with 12 reported cases followed by cats and skunks at three cases each. One fox and one bat were also reported to have the disease.

Allegheny County led the state with 22 cases, followed by York County with 21.

There were 329 cases throughout Pennsylvania in 2018.

Rabies is a virus of the central nervous system that affects both humans and animals, according to the Department of Agriculture website. The disease is spread by animal bite or scratch and must be treated immediately before symptoms begin.

Those who are scratched or bitten by an unknown animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and warm water and then quickly seek medical care, the site read.

A Pennsylvanian has not been diagnosed with rabies since 1984.

Rabies in animals manifests in two forms, furious and paralytic, though not all animals show every sign. The only way to test for rabies is to euthanize the animal and send it to an approved testing center or place it in strict quarantine and observe for signs of the disease, the site read.

Pennsylvania law requires that all dogs and nonferal cats over three months of age are required to get rabies vaccines, the site read.

Urban areas may show a higher number of rabies cases because animals are often killed or die on their own in rural areas before being reported, said Shannon Powers, a spokeswoman for the department.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Urban areas present more opportunities for humans to encounter rabid animals — there is not necessarily a higher prevalence of rabies in urban areas,” Powers said.

Lancaster County led the state in 2017 with 19 cases out of 347.

The county reported just five cases from the beginning of 2019 through July: two cats, one fox, one bat and one raccoon.

Lancaster County residents who observe a wild animal behaving abnormally, appearing sick, or dying on their property should keep children and pets indoors and contact the county’s regional Pennsylvania Game Commission office — 253 Snyder Road, Reading — at 610-926-3136.

For more information on the signs of rabies and how to prevent the disease, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov/Animals/AHDServices/diseases/Pages/Rabies.aspx.