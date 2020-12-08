Lancaster County continues its upward trend in positive COVID-19 cases with a few hundred new cases being reported daily, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county has seen 379 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall total count to 19,805.

The state saw 10,710 new cases overall, bringing its total case count to 436,614, according to the Pa. Department of Health. Pennsylvania also amassed 169 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Lancaster County has seen 556 total deaths from COVID-19, an increase of three deaths from Monday's noon count.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said yesterday afternoon that the death count has reached 552 in the county. The coroner office's dashboard says 552 as of noon on Tuesday.

To date, 2,959,724 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.