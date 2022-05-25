A job posting for lifeguards was back on the county’s online job portal Wednesday, a day after several residents pleaded with Lancaster County commissioners to do more to open the county’s Central Park Pool.

County officials announced earlier this month that the pool would not open this summer and removed the posting to not give residents false hope that the pool might still open, according to Bob Devonshire, director of facilities management at the county and interim director of the parks department.

On Wednesday, several more residents commented at a board of commissioners meeting, stressing the social importance of the pool, especially for kids in Lancaster city.

Devonshire took over the parks department in April, after his predecessor, Paul Weiss, retired. At the Wednesday public meeting, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino declined to comment on the status of finding a permanent replacement for the position. [Devonshire is as a freelance photographer for LNP|LancasterOnline.]

D’Agostino and Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons also did not respond to a follow-up email Wednesday seeking more information.

When asked about the county’s hiring practices after the Wednesday meeting, Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot said the county government began the year with more than 300 open positions, “and we’re not making much progress on filling those across the county,” he said.

“I think the county is adjusting to the current market conditions for staffing, and we have ongoing evaluations of our staffing requirements,” Trescot said, who was appointed to the board in February to fill the remaining term of Democrat Craig Lehman, who resigned in January.

A retired corporate executive, Trescot added that he’s still learning about county operations and that hiring and personnel decisions come slower than in the private sector.

“I’m still learning what we can and can’t do,” he said.

In recent months, the board of commissioners has taken steps to address staffing shortages elsewhere in the county government. The board in December agreed to raise starting pay for Lancaster Prison corrections officers to $23 an hour to help fill more than 80 open positions at the time.

Earlier this month, the board also approved a contract to hire a private security company to help address a lack of sheriff’s deputies. Chief Deputy Chris Riggs told commissioners the sheriff’s office has a vacancy rate of more than 25%.

In March, the commissioners approved a $2.25-per-hour wage increase and retention bonuses of up to $12,500 for union-represented employees, to help address job openings.

Here’s a look at what else we know at the effort to open the Central Park Pool.

How many lifeguards does the county need to open the pool?

The county needs about 24 lifeguards to safely open and make sure enough off-duty lifeguards are available to fill in for colleagues calling in sick, according to Devonshire. So far, just one person certified as a lifeguard has applied to work at the pool, the interim parks director said Wednesday. Several others who also applied have not yet made progress on getting a certification, he said.

Are other area pools closed due to lifeguard shortages?

Earlier this month, LNP | LancasterOnline reported the hours and opening dates for 25 pools across the county, and noted that two would remain closed: the county pool and Manheim Community Pool.

Devonshire said at the Wednesday meeting that the privately owned Nickel Mines Pool in Bart Township had also closed, and Manheim Community Pool’s closure was partly related to mechanical issues.

But economic conditions have been affecting lifeguard hiring. Teenagers have been snatching up seasonal jobs with higher wages than previous years, according to federal labor data.

The City of Harrisburg announced it would keep one of its pools closed due to staffing shortages, and state officials have announced French Creek State Park’s pool will again be closed for 2022, PennLive has reported.

How much do lifeguards make?

Ahead of the summer season, county commissioners approved a measure to raise wages for county pool lifeguards to $15 an hour, and $16 an hour on weekends, up from $11 and $12 an hour, respectively.

Republican County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the Wednesday meeting that it was his understanding that the county’s revived lifeguard job posting offered the second-highest pay of any similar posting in the area.

While the presence of lifeguards is associated with summer fun, it’s a job with a great deal of responsibility and requires a physically demanding certification process.

A lifeguard training at the YMCA of the Roses requires applicants to first show they can swim 300 yards. They also have to swim 20 yards, pick up a 10-pound brick and come back using only their legs in less than 1 minute and 40 seconds. Finally they have to tread water for two minutes without using their arms.

Registration for the YMCA class is $280 for non-members, but the county and other employers offer to pay lifeguards back for their certification class.