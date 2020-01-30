The Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board celebrated its 1,000th preserved farm on Friday.
The event commemorated the nearly 172 square miles of farmland that have been permanently protected from development here since the board’s inception in 1980.
Between the Ag Preserve Board and the private Lancaster Farmland Trust, more than 1,500 farms — comprising 110,000 acres of farmland — have been preserved, said Matt Knepper, the ag board’s director.
That amounts to about 18% of the county’s total land area.
“For me, it's momentous,” said Ed Goodhart, a 36-year member of the board and former Manor Township supervisor. “We wondered, ‘Is this going to amount to anything? Can we really do this?’ Through a combination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people we made it happen.”
The farm with the honor of being the 1,000th to be preserved was Fredrick H. Hess’ 49-acre soybean and corn farm, which straddles the border of Warwick and Manheim townships.
By preserving farms through the purchase of easements, or development rights, the board protects the land from uses other than agriculture.
Knepper said that farms underlie much of the economy in Lancaster County, which has more than 5,000 farms and a $1.5 billion agricultural industry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Farmland preservation makes sure that the land on which agriculture occurs is available for that economic return to continue,” Knepper said.
County residents generally point to the benefits of open spaces and the traffic hassles spurred by development as reasons they support farmland preservation, Knepper said.
Or as Goodart put it, “People like living in Lancaster County, and when they think Lancaster County they think of agriculture.”
Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Commissioners, said that “Lancaster County is a growing, vibrant place, which is good because it means people want to live here.
“But we also want to ensure we strongly support productive agriculture as well as keep the character of our county, which makes is such a special and unique place to live.”
The work continues, though, as the board makes its way through its list of farms targeted for preservation.
So far only 30 percent of the land zoned agricultural here in has been preserved, Knepper said.
“This is a work in progress,” Goodhart said. “We’re still going.”