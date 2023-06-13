Thirteen affordable housing providers in Lancaster County will share in $2.2 million from the state’s Housing Trust Fund.

The recipients will use the money for new construction and maintenance of existing affordable housing units in the county.

The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund uses Marcellus Shale Impact Fees and state realty tax revenue to help fund the creation and support of affordable housing across the state.

Recipients must use a portion of the funding to assist households earning less than 50% of the county’s median area income of $74,000.

The following local organizations received grants of $100,000 unless otherwise noted:

— United Disabilities Services Foundation will add accessible features to 33 units in low-income apartment buildings around the county.

— Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services’ Homestead Housing Program will provide affordable housing and support services to low-income older adults in northwest Lancaster County.

— Housing Authority of the City of Lancaster will replace electrical systems at the Farnum Street East apartments needed for an large-scale HVAC project.

— Building and Supporting Entrepreneurship of Southeast Lancaster Inc. will assist homeownership efforts aimed at minority families of low to moderate income.

— Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will build six new homes at 913 Wheatland Ave. in Lancaster city for first-time homebuyers with low to moderate income.

— Community Basics will use $150,000 toward construction of Manor Youth House, a shelter in Lancaster city for homeless young adults ages 18-25.

— Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will use $500,000 toward building four new affordable rental units in a historically Black neighborhood of Columbia, on the site of two fire-damaged, blighted buildings.

— OZFund Inc. will use $350,000 toward construction of 52 rental apartments for working families and a convenience/grocery store at 800 S. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

— Partners with Purpose will renovate 10 homes it owns and rents to income-qualified residents in Lancaster city.

— SACA Development Corp. will use $250,000 toward acquiring five vacant homes in the southwest and southeast sections of Lancaster city that it plans to rehabilitate and sell to low-income, first-time homebuyers.

— Tenfold will provide homeless and housing-vulnerable families with services including protection from eviction, displacement and mortgage default.

— YWCA Lancaster Inc. will use $250,000 toward construction of 16 new affordable housing units in Lancaster City.