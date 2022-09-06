Changes to Lancaster County’s contract with its mail-in ballot printer, NPC Inc., will reflect a new testing regime meant to avoid the kinds of printing mistakes that marred the May 17 primary.

The county’s three commissioners each voiced support for the measure and are set to vote for the changes at their meeting today.

The new protocols will allow county election officials to receive and approve on a daily basis test ballots for each voting precinct. Officials will be able to review and approve ballot files to confirm ballots and their “election ID” bar codes with Blair County-based NPC. A new timestamp will help verify the correct ballot version is in place as well.

The changes are a direct response to NPC’s printing error in May. Lancaster County election officials had noticed an error in a set of ballot files they sent to NPC prior to the May primary, then sent the printer a new batch of corrected files. But NPC failed to delete the old ballot files, and on the day of the primary, election officials discovered the error when they began processing mail-in ballots and machine scanners were rejecting the incorrect bar codes.

Each election has a unique identification number to confirm that the ballot is not from a previous contest, according to Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections. That number is part of the bar codes that appear on every mail-in ballot.

The error affected about two-thirds of the 21,000 mail-in ballots the county received in May. After the county discovered the error, NPC immediately took responsibility and promised to cover the county’s costs related to the mistake.

For several days after the primary, election workers had to painstakingly transpose votes from the affected ballots onto new ones with the correct bar codes. In a July board of elections meeting, Miller said the process cost the department an extra $18,300.

Lancaster County is not a stranger to complications related to the no-excuse vote-by-mail system. In the 2021 primary, more than half of all mail-in ballots sent to voters contained an error. The vendor at the time, Michigan Election Resources, printed multi-sheet ballots in the wrong order, making them unscannable by the county's vote-tallying machines.

In response, the board commissioners fired the vendor, eventually replacing Michigan Election Resources with NPC.

Prior to that error being discovered, approximately 2,700 voters were alerted that some had received incorrect voting instructions stating they did not need to pay postage. Additionally, approximately 100 voters in the Marietta and Mount Joy areas received incorrect return envelopes intended for another voter, leading voters to need to cancel their ballots and receive new ones.

The county’s two Republican commissioners have argued the errors are further evidence that state lawmakers should repeal Act 77, a set of voting law changes in 2019 that introduced no-excuse mail-in voting to Pennsylvania.

The two GOP commissioners, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, even took the unusual step of trying to push through a position change of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania regarding Act 77 in August. CCAP represents county governments in Harrisburg and lobbies for changes in state law on their behalf.

A bipartisan CCAP membership rejected the proposal for the organization to advocate for repealing Act 77 and eliminating no-excuse mail-in voting.

Parsons on Tuesday repeated his critical view of Act 77, saying the printer errors will continue given Pennsylvania’s large number of municipalities and voting districts.

“Because of the numbers of mail ballots, we can’t do it in-house now, so we have to use a vendor, and there’s limited numbers of vendors who do this anymore because it’s so challenging,” Parsons said. “Because in some elections you have in every precinct a different ballot, which other states don’t have,” Parsons said.

In the past, election officials in the commonwealth have lodged similar complaints. The 2019 election changes have forced county officials in Pennsylvania to basically administer two complex election systems simultaneously, some election experts argued after the 2020 presidential election.

That’s why some states that have developed robust mail-in ballot systems also transitioned away from traditional precinct polling places on Election Day.

Colorado, for instance, provides “voting centers” throughout the election season, where voters can register to vote, apply for a ballot, fill out and submit a ballot and drop off filled out ballots. On Election Day, counties must have one such center for roughly every 12,500 active voters, according to a 2020 state policy brief for Colorado legislators.

Lancaster County alone has 240 polling places. The latest Pennsylvania voter registration data shows 348,491 voters in Lancaster County – about 1,450 voters for each polling place.