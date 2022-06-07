Isaias Ortiz graduated from McCaskey High School last week and will be the first of his family to attend college.

On Tuesday, Ortiz and a few of his classmates along with Lancaster County activists joined Power Interfaith members outside the Strasburg Borough office of state Sen. Scott Martin to demand full and fair Pennsylvania school funding.

“If you have never seen anyone walk, it would be hard to learn how to,” Ortiz said to dozens of supporters on the sidewalk and street outside Martin’s office. “I have never seen anyone walk the course of college. … My low-income peers and I are not exposed to the college process which leads to a recurring cycle of uninspired students.”

Power Interfaith is a statewide, faith-rooted racial and economic justice organization. The nonprofit began in Philadelphia and is present in Lancaster County. Fair funding in education has been a goal of the organization’s for more than 10 years, according to Nathan Sooy, the Power Central PA area director.

“One of the big problems is that there is a racial bias to how the state of Pennsylvania allocates education funding across the state,” Sooy said.

Power Interfaith wants the state’s 2022-23 budget to increase spending on education by $1.25 billion and boost funding to the 100 most inadequately funded school districts in the state by $300 million. The nonprofit also wants the state to allocate $800 million of American Rescue Plan funds to repair “crumbling” school buildings.

During the rally, Sooy and other Power Interfaith representatives encouraged attendees to walk into Martin’s office with a list of three demands to add more education funding to the 2022-23 state budget. The Martic Township Republican, who chairs the state Senate Education Committee, was in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

A pair of employees in Martin’s office handed out a statement from the state senator explaining that he does support use of the fair funding formula and that he is a co-sponsor of a bill calling to implement the formula over a period of four years. Passed in 2016, the formula was created to ensure that every school district receives state funding based on student and community need rather than a specific dollar amount allocation.

“Senator Martin does not support any hold harmless provision that benefits school districts that have lost enrollment,” Martin’s statement read. “Instead, he believes that money should go to districts which have had growth as a matter of fairness to growing districts and their local property taxpayers.”

The Rev. Edward Bailey of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lancaster city doesn’t believe him.

“It’s a lie,” said Bailey, founder of Power Interfaith’s Lancaster County chapter. “And the reason that’s a lie is that it doesn’t take into consideration exactly what McCaskey, Lancaster school district is studying… What it costs to educate a child at McCaskey in the Lancaster school district is much more than it’s going to be in Manheim.”

While all Lancaster County districts could benefit from an increase in the education budget, Sooy said the School District of Lancaster and the Columbia Borough School District are two of the most inadequately funded districts in the state that would benefit from additional funding if the demands are met.

For example, Ortiz said he and his classmates could benefit from smaller class sizes, more funding to the high school’s college and career readiness center, more social workers and more accessible transportation.

“If we had equitable, not equal funding, we would be able to have more teachers' support and understand us students, we could tailor an education to each student so they can come to school ready to learn and better yet be excited to learn,” Ortiz said.

In his statement, Martin wrote that the School District of Lancaster receives 224% more money per student from the state than Manheim Township. According to Pennsylvania Department of Education data, the Lancaster school district received $10,470 per student in the 2020-21 academic year, while Manheim Township received $6,058.

Operating at a surplus

Martin did not respond specifically to Power Interfaith’s demands in his statement, and he’s also avoided questions from more than 80 of the nonprofit’s members who have called weekly for two months, Sooy said.

Creating demands and rallying for funding shouldn’t be the burden of the students, parents and teachers, said McCaskey High School junior Tiyya Geiger. It should fall on the legislators.

“Are you going to sit and watch the constituents struggle to fight for their own rights, their own education from the comfort of your office?” Geiger asked. “Or are you willing to listen to the people you swore to protect?”

In Martin’s statement, he included a section titled “How can you help the fair funding formula become a reality.” He encourages his constituents to engage legislators who do not support the fair funding formula and to contact Gov. Tom Wolf to support it without “budget gimmicks” and “hold harmless clauses.”

Martin also references a lawsuit calling for a change in the way the state funds schools, a lawsuit in which the School District of Lancaster has filed as a petitioner. Oral arguments regarding the case will be made in the Commonwealth Court on July 26.

While a final decision on the lawsuit could be months or even years away, Sooy said the immediate focus is landing education funding on the state budget before its deadline at the end of June.

“The state is operating at a surplus right now,” Sooy said. “There’s billions in the state’s rainy day fund and other monies they now have available from the federal government. Now’s the time to bring our schools up to standard.”