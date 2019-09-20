Lancaster County Academy, an alternative school serving some of the county’s most vulnerable students, is undergoing its second leadership change in just over two years.

Emily Fields, who replaced longtime director Diane Tyson in 2017, will return to her roots as an English as a second language teacher in October. She recently accepted a teaching position at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

“My background has been in working with English as a second language learners, and I’ve always enjoyed that,” she said. “That’s been a role I’ve missed.”

Replacing Fields on Oct. 8 will be Ryan McFadden, who spent the last four years working in the center for teaching and learning at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. He was approved as the new director Wednesday night.

McFadden, 34, will make $70,000 annually in his new position. He said he felt an emotional connection to the academy, which currently serves 35 students from eight county school districts.

Students end up at the academy after they were unsuccessful in their home school because of, say, behavioral problems or mental or physical health issues.

“LCA grabbed my attention because I was nearly kicked out of public school when I was 15 years old,” he said. “I made some bad choices, but those choices are the reason why I am where I am today.”

McFadden said “immaturity and boredom” led him to fall into trouble in school — a story perhaps he and many of the academy’s students have in common.

Building relationships with those students, as well as local school officials, is first on his to-do list, McFadden said. Partnering with HACC, he said, is also a priority.

The academy moved from Park City Center to the community college’s Lancaster campus this summer.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The move was made partially because of its declining enrollment. In 2017-18, Fields’ first year, 112 students from 10 schools were enrolled. The next year, enrollment dropped to 76 while participating schools stayed the same.

Enrollment is currently less than half of what it was in 2018-19, but it’s typically low early in the school year, Fields said.

“Ultimately, I want every kid to graduate and to prepare them for life after high school,” McFadden said. “Exposing kids to a college setting is a step in that direction.”

McFadden lives in West Lampeter Township with his wife, Lacey, and 3-year-old son, Riley.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Susquehanna University, a master’s in educational administration from Temple University and his doctorate in educational leadership and management from Drexel University.

He started his career as a high school social studies in Spring Grove Area School District, where he worked for eight years before moving onto Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.