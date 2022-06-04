“All children are capable of learning and being successful,” the mother of graduate Susquehanna Haser reminded the audience at Lancaster County Academy’s graduation.

The graduation of 31 students Saturday at Cross Roads Church in Mount Joy was a full family affair filled with plenty of tears. Multiple mothers, brothers and grandmothers took to the stage to thank the teachers and applaud the graduates.

Providing a second opportunity for students to earn a regular high school degree, Lancaster County Academy provides a flexible instruction, tailored to the needs of each learner.

Executive Director Ryan McFadden opened the commencement ceremony. He described the academy as “a small school with a big purpose.”

McFadden welcomed alumnus from Lancaster County Academy’s Class of 2021 and classroom assistant at the school Rosalind Roth to the stage. Roth gave advice to graduates, having experienced this exact moment last year.

“Always ask for help,” Roth said. “Get out there and experience different things.”

Before each graduate received their diploma, they were personally introduced to the audience by a faculty member and given the opportunity to speak.

Graduate Lexi Carrasquillo thanked the faculty of Lancaster County Academy and their unique program.

“I didn’t think I had any hope of graduating …” Carrasquillo said. “Coming to LCA didn’t solve all my problems, but it did help me with solving one of the problems: getting my work done.”

Another graduate, Trevor Cooper, echoed Carrasquillo’s appreciation for Lancaster County Academy.

“Coming to LCA gave me the opportunity to be a better person for myself,” Cooper said.

Following the ceremony’s family-focused motif was graduate Tyasia Dauberman and her grandmother, who announced that Dauberman was the first in three generations to graduate high school.

“She persevered, and with the patience and guidance of the academy teachers, she was able to walk this stage today,” Dauberman’s grandmother said.

Graduate Irene Turner and her mother also addressed the audience. Turner explained how she struggled to find balance with school before coming to LCA, and that she debated dropping out of high school.

“I was not done. LCA made it so that I was not done,” Turner said.

Agreeing with her daughter, Turner's mother said, “LCA has ignited a love of learning in my daughter and given her a future.”

As the emotion-filled ceremony concluded McFadden affirmed the graduation of the seniors.

“How awesome was that,” McFadden said. “I’m glad we had these tissues up here.”