Columbia Borough School District recently became the 10th Lancaster County School District to partner with alternative high school Lancaster County Academy.

The district purchased five seats midway through the 2022-23 academic year, meaning up to five of its students can complete their graduation requirements at the academy. Seats this year cost $5,245 but Columbia Borough received a prorated rate for joining mid-year.

“We are excited to work with the CBSD to provide more students with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and acquire life-ready skills,” Ryan McFadden, academy executive director, said in a press release.

Columbia Borough students will study at the academy’s West campus at Donegal Springs Road in Mount Joy Borough, expanding enrollment at the campus that opened in 2021-22. The academy also offers classes at Central Penn College’s Lancaster County location at 1905 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, known as Lancaster County Academy East.

Columbia Borough School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The academy is an alternative high school offering a flexible schedule, small class size and one-on-one support to students that need a different learning environment than the traditional classroom set-up. Teen parents, students with mental health or substance abuse issues and students with a lack of motivation to finish high school are among those served, according to an academy brochure.

As of Jan. 17, 60 students are enrolled at the academy and 10 have completed their graduation requirements for the 2022-23 academic year, McFadden said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Founded in 1993, the academy also partners with Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley and Solanco school districts.