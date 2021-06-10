In June 2020, the pandemic cut Lancaster County Academy off from its only in-person instruction space.

By the start of the 2021-’22 academic year, LCA director Ryan McFadden plans to have two sites for in-person learning.

LCA is an alternative school for students who might struggle with the traditional school setting. Teen parents and students with mental health issues or a lack of motivation to finish high school are among those served. A total of nine high schools pay LCA a minimum of $5,146 per seat to work with students in their district.

When the pandemic dragged on through the summer months and in to the 2020-’21 school year, Harrisburg Area Community College decided not to reopen its doors for in-person instruction. At that time, LCA was just one year into its three-year lease agreement for instructional space with HACC. Knowing his students would need an in-person connection with their teachers, McFadden pulled out of that contract and secured an agreement for space usage at Central Penn College’s Lancaster Center.

Most students must provide their own transportation to LCA, so the Central Penn location was not the most convenient for the Elizabethtown and Donegal school districts.

LCA established a second site to cut down those students’ commute by working with Cross Roads Church in Mount Joy, which offered to donate space. Now, students have the choice of attending school at the Central Penn College site (LCA East) or the Cross Roads site (LCA West), depending which is closer to their home.

“Students aren’t coming here a lot of the time because everything’s wonderful,” said Eric Scheib, the site lead for LCA West. “There’s usually some challenges …. We’re all about anything we can do to remove a barrier for them to achieve success.”

Additionally, the school will offer several enhancements to its program, including summer courses, evening hours and an on-site mental health professional.

Since McFadden was hired as the school’s director in 2019, the school has seen many changes, including the creation of a student progress monitoring system and efforts to improve communication with school districts

“Ryan has been an incredible voice of change and development,” Scheib said.

The changes have been a motivating factor for the Pequea Valley School District to rejoin LCA in the spring. LCA's improvements made it a better fit for their students, said Catherine Koenig, director of Student Services and Special Education at Pequea Valley.

LCA recently graduated 27 students — the most to graduate from the school since 2009. While the total number of students taking credits at LCA fluctuates, McFadden said there’s normally around 50 students in an academic year. Typically, students complete most of their coursework in the traditional school setting and come to LCA to finish up a few credits when they fall behind or get off track for graduation.

“We hope other schools recognize our progress and see the value in LCA as an option for kids," he said via email. “Acquiring new sending schools will further strengthen the Academy and benefit all member districts.”