Lancaster County Academy students were unfazed by the chaos of the last 15 months.

Why?

“Overcoming obstacles is what they do,” according to Ryan McFadden, Lancaster County Academy director.

For the Class of 2021, those obstacles included a global pandemic that resulted in the loss of a campus. Lancaster County Academy moved to Central Penn College’s campus when HACC, the academy’s previous location, decided not to open its doors to in-person instruction during the 2020-21 academic year. Next year, Lancaster County Academy will have a second location at Crossroads Church.

Even facing those hurdles, 27 students graduated Saturday during the school’s 27th commencement, matching the highest number of graduates the school has seen since 2009.

And those students were truly unfazed. In fact, they were downright upbeat. Just an hour before the ceremony, a few students, administrators and parents who had arrived early gathered by a piano at the front of Manheim Central High School’s auditorium, going through the works of Chopin and the theme of “Beverly Hills Cop.”

It certainly wasn’t a typical commencement ceremony for the alternative school. But, as many students and parents noted, Lancaster County Academy isn’t a typical high school.

“We can’t all do traditional; we’re not all made that way,” Laurie Van Aulen said. Her daughter, Jenna Koehler, completed most of her high school credits with Lancaster County Academy, which is uncommon for the program. Koehler received the school’s Perseverance Award.

“The educational experience, the independent learning, the one-on-one attention are all the things that I have loved about LCA,” Koehler said. “I’ve grown with LCA from a young teen to now a successful adult. ... My teachers never gave up on me.”

She had nothing but positive remarks for McFadden, who was named the school’s director in 2019.

Through tears, Koehler said, “Dr. Ryan, you don’t understand how much you’ve changed LCA,” and added that she was not paid to say that — eliciting laughs from the crowd.

Her sentiments were echoed by Rosalind Roth, who also delivered a tearful speech.

“The best thing [Lampeter-Strasburg] ever did for me was sending me away, sending me here to the Lancaster County Academy,” she said.

After years of bullying and experiencing mental health struggles, Roth said the mentorship she received at Lancaster County Academy made all the difference.

“I never thought I’d be able to graduate,” she said. “At one point I didn’t think I would live long enough to feel happiness, but I was wrong on both accounts.”