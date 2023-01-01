Happy new year!

While most new years’ tropes center around resolutions and change, we’re focusing on hopes.

We asked readers to please tell us, in 100 words or less, what they hope for Lancaster County, its residents and its communities in 2023.

Below, you’ll find some of the answers that were sent to us, from fixed potholes to tourism to friendship to fruitcake.

Lancaster is a special place to live. We have city, suburbs and farms, all with wonderful, kind and caring people, that welcome refugees from all over our world.

At McCaskey High School, over 50 different languages are spoken. Young people learn to communicate and understand others. Teens know that give and take is necessary to have a peaceful environment. Compromise is essential for creating a balanced environment that works for all.

My hope is that our elected officials learn from the youths, compromise is essential for our fragile democracy. Collaboration is the only way forward for our collective future.

Mimi Shapiro, Lancaster

What I hope for Lancaster County in 2023 is that everyone be grateful for what they have ... and willing to share with those who are in need. A little kindness can go a long way. No one should know hunger.

Danielle J. Peters, Penn Township, Director of the Columbia Food Bank

1. More emphasis on God.

2. World peace.

3. A solution to the immigration situation.

4. Services for the homeless.

5. Destigmatize mental illness.

6. A home for the Rocky Springs Carousel.

7. Opening the Masonic Village pool in Elizabethtown to the public.

8. Give fruitcake credit.

Elise and Phyllis Eckenrode, West Donegal Township

For Lancaster County, I wish for a year filled with community and connection. May we find joy in each other, and in creating the spaces we need for our families to thrive.

Suzy Wurtz, Ephrata Borough

I am hoping for relief between Russia and the Ukraine, some lasting peace. I am also wanting peace between my siblings and me. Mom always said that "we're all we have after they're gone!" And she was right! I pray that carelessness and cruelty toward animals and each other comes to an end. I wish the same for those with mental illness all over the world. Most of all, I hope that we start to treat each other better than we have been.

Katherine Swisher, Millersville

Not that it hasn’t happened in many prior decades, but my hope for Lancaster County — and all of America! — is to practice politics for the benefit of better local, state, and national government, rather than for sheer political power.

Local representative Bryan Cutler provides the current perfect example, reported in the Dec. 12 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, of what I hope will give way to stronger focus on issues of government, not on politics. Nor is the issue limited only to Republicans.

Dr. Karl E. Moyer, Lancaster Township

My hope for 2023 is that Lancaster County experiences a series of storms that result in significant social changes. First, a Cat-5 hurricane of humanity to eradicate the smog of violence and negativity. A torrential downpour of courtesy to cleanse the atmosphere of dissent and disrespect. A blizzard of goodwill to re-establish civility. A flood of common sense and responsibility to restore a sense of community. Finally, a bright / warm sunrise filled with charity and unity so Lancaster County can regain its reputation as a quaint, people friendly garden spot.

Bob Bodnar, West Lampeter Township

Less inflation, support for local farms. More housing with parking thought out, less crime. Encourage tourism.

Sandra Becker Mull, Lancaster

Better / repaved roads throughout Lancaster.

David Nagel-Nunez, Manor Township

There is great divide in this country, as well as the nation. I think we need wireless, bipartisan conferences to solve problems in a reasonable manner rather than hate attacks.

Cole Mellinger, New Providence

I hope Lancaster will take care of its people in 2023. The recent cuts to social programs in funding across the county has me frustrated and sad. I hope in 2023 we hold our leaders accountable. If we do not, next Christmas will be even more of a struggle.

Daulton Bucher, Ephrata Township

My hope for 2023 is for affordable housing and more support systems to provide a permanent solution to end homelessness. Lancaster County has phenomenal service providers. Heroes on the front line are providing services to our homeless population tirelessly. However, funding, manpower, affordable housing and metal health services are always in short supply. I applaud CommunityAid (funding for Anchor Lancaster Winter Warming Center), Water Street, Tenfold, Good Sam, Community Service Group, The Food Hub, other service providers and the many churches who offer dignity and respect to our homeless population day after day. Hope for Homes for all in 2023!

Patty Eastep, Lancaster Township, executive director of Anchor Lancaster

I hope to see more unity among Lancaster County. I hope to see more peace spread throughout the county and see neighbors helping neighbors.

Tiger Sprout, Lancaster

America is collapsing from within. Our only hope is for the Church and the citizens of this land to return to the God of our fathers, the Bible and our Judeo-Christian roots, which have made this nation the greatest and most blessed in the history of the world. This must be done through repentance before the mercy of Almighty God, not by politics, military or any other means. This is my daily prayer, both heart and soul. Only then will America begin to heal.

Homer Snavely, Cleona

Although my husband and I live just over the border from Lancaster County, we often visit there and take an interest in its future. We would like to see three improvements in the county in 2023. The first would be a restoration and expansion of the tourist industry—theaters, restaurants, hotels/motels, and museums. After all, people around the world are aware of the “Pennsylvania Dutch Country” with its simplicity and good food. The second improvement would be a greater emphasis on education: fewer closing of schools and libraries. As the saying goes, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. Finally, since my husband and I live in a retirement community, we would like to see an expansion of the public transportation system beyond the limited shuttle service available here. May Lancaster County be exceptionally prosperous in 2023.

Char Siewert, Honey Brook

Our hope is that several thousand people will attend the Lancaster Country 2023 Earth Day Climate Summit on Saturday, April 22. The daylong event will take place at multiple sites in downtown Lancaster featuring presentations and exhibits from over 40 organizations addressing topics of Land, Food, Water, Public Health and Environmental Justice, Energy, Buildings and Materials, as well as Faith Based Climate Action. Participants of all ages will be offered ways to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels while encouraging environmentally healthy and sustainable activities. Save the date!

Dave Bushnell, Lancaster Township, chair of the RegenAll Climate Summit Planning Team