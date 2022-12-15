Lancaster County’s students performed better on Keystone exams in 2022 than last year but are still, for the most part, scoring lower than they did before the pandemic.

More than half of Lancaster school districts saw lower results in all three Keystone subjects in 2022 than in 2019.

Keystone exams are end-of-course standardized tests designed to assess proficiency in Algebra 1, literature, and biology in the year a student takes the class but are not reported to the state department of education until the student’s 11th-grade year. This means a test taken in one year might not be reflected in the results from the same academic year.

Statewide, 63.9% of students scored proficient or advanced in Algebra 1, up from 62.4% in 2021 and 63.3% in 2019. In literature, 64.9% scored proficient or advanced, up from 49.6% in 2021 and down from 71.5% in 2019. In biology – the state’s worst performance – 41.9% scored proficient or advanced, down from 67.6% in 2021 and 63.2% in 2019.

Fewer test-takers

The scores this year, however, are pulled from a smaller pool of test-takers. For example, 59,247 student scores statewide were reported for Algebra 1 in 2022 – only half as many test results as there were in 2019.

Tracy Fasick, Manheim Central School District’s director of curriculum and instruction, said the only approved reason parents can exempt their child from state exams is if there’s a religious conflict, but noted there may be other underlying reasons.

“There’s some testing fatigue across the board, and I think sometimes, parents don't want to push their kids through the pressure of that type of assessment,” Fasick said.

Students also take Pennsylvania System of School Assessment standardized tests when they are in grades three through eight.

At Manheim Central, 108 students took the Algebra 1 Keystone in 2022, compared to 232 in 2019. The highest number of students, 189, tested for literature in 2022 but that was still down from 238 in 2019.

Additionally, some schools are still seeing a dip in participation from tests not taken in 2020, when Keystone exams were waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions to learning, including remote instruction.

Despite the 2020 waiver, School District of Lancaster Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Karen Wynn said students opting out of the exam decreased for the district. In 2019, 116 students opted out, which dropped to 62 in 2021 before increasing to 114 in 2022.

Catching up and moving forward

And the year tests were waived, School District of Lancaster was remote, resulting in a lack of engagement and participation in classes that led to learning loss, according to Wynn.

“Some pretty significant gaps grew during that time, and that's why we've put some pieces in place to really expedite closing those gaps so we can catch those scores back up,” Wynn said.

The district had some of the lowest scores in the county on Keystone exams in previous years and 2022 was no different.

In 2022, 29%, 10% and 37% of Lancaster city students scored advanced or proficient in Algebra 1, biology and literature, respectively. The results were lower than state averages and a continued decline from 2021 and 2019.The district’s only increase was in literature, up from 32% in 2021 but down from 53% in 2019.

“One of the things we struggle with is transiency in the district,” Wynn said. “We have, obviously, a curriculum path slotted for all students and if they're not in every step of the path that could alter the outcome.”

To move toward higher academic achievement and growth, Wynn said the district is auditing its curriculum across all schools.

At the elementary level, Wynn said the district is adding intervention specialists to identify students needing additional help.

At the secondary level, Wynn said Lancaster is taking a “more proactive approach” by increasing connections between counselors and students struggling academically to engage them in extended learning day opportunities.

McCaskey High School students can also retake the Keystones in January. The state Department of Education permits students who scored lower than proficient or advanced to retake the exams without limit.

Meanwhile, Manheim Township School District uses what it calls Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to identify students who need assistance in academic achievement and growth. The proactive prevention framework, according to the district’s website, addresses each student’s needs based on increasingly intense tiers of support.

Keystone scores at Manheim Township – possibly in part due to the use of its proactive framework – were higher than state averages across the board.

The percentage of Manheim Township students scoring advanced or proficient in 2022 was 71%, 65%, and 74% for Algebra 1, biology and literature, respectively, down from 85%, 80% and 84% in 2019.

Manheim Township School District wasn’t immune to pandemic-related learning loss either, said Sharon Schaefer, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. Manheim Township is addressing learning loss and focusing on continuing student growth.

“We're just expecting that incremental growth as we're getting back to consistency for our students, and really recovering from the pandemic,” Schaefer said. “We're just continuing to focus on that rebound and are really committed to addressing the data for all students.”

