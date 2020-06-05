As mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election continue to be counted, LNP | LancasterOnline has requested that Lancaster County Board of Elections provide updates to the daily vote counts for contested local races. The numbers will appear as they are available. As of press time Thursday:

Mail-in ballots counted

June 2 ...........1,223

June 3 .......... 5,078

June 4 .......... 5,554

Total ........... 11,855

Democratic State Senate, 13th District

Janet Diaz ...... 5,401

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Craig Lehman . . . 3,655

Write-in . . . . . . . . . . . . 13

Democratic Congressional race, 11th District

Sarah E.

Hammond . . . . . . . 12,018

Paul Daigle ...... 3,764

Write-in . . . . . . . . . . . . 34