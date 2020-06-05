As mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election continue to be counted, LNP | LancasterOnline has requested that Lancaster County Board of Elections provide updates to the daily vote counts for contested local races. The numbers will appear as they are available. As of press time Thursday:
Mail-in ballots counted
June 2 ...........1,223
June 3 .......... 5,078
June 4 .......... 5,554
Total ........... 11,855
Democratic State Senate, 13th District
Janet Diaz ...... 5,401
Craig Lehman . . . 3,655
Write-in . . . . . . . . . . . . 13
Democratic Congressional race, 11th District
Sarah E.
Hammond . . . . . . . 12,018
Paul Daigle ...... 3,764
Write-in . . . . . . . . . . . . 34