With in-person balloting counted in a majority of Lancaster County precincts Tuesday night and more than 50,000 mail-in votes remaining to be tallied, the race for Democratic nominee in the 13th state Senate District was nowhere near final.

As of 11:10 p.m., Lancaster General Health care worker Janet Diaz held a strong lead in in-person balloting primary election results over Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman as a front-runner to challenge Republican state Sen. Scott Martin. Martin’s is considered by Democrats to be one of the most vulnerable Republican seats in the state Senate, due to changing political landscape in the district.

The Democratic state Senate race is one of the most closely watched of the three contested primaries in Lancaster County.

The complete results of the 2020 primary will not be available until Lancaster County elections officials finish counting mail-in ballots this week. Approximately 1,200 absentee ballots were counted on Tuesday. The county elections board still needs to count 50,468, according to the county’s mail ballot summary, and elections officials have the following week to count them.

In the other races, two Democrats were seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump who represents all of Lancaster County and parts of southern York County; and Republican state Rep. Brett Miller, seeking his fourth two-year term in the state House, appeared to fend off an intraparty challenger in the 41st Legislative District in the early results.

The primary, which had been postponed more than one month because of the outbreak, took place under extraordinary circumstances in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania.

Voters wore masks and kept their distance from others as they entered polling places that had been revamped or relocated to protect their health. In Lancaster city, police and protesters participated in a fourth day of rallies and marches demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, igniting a week of unrest. And a record number of workers remained without jobs amid Gov. Tom Wolf’s ongoing business restrictions amid the pandemic.

Turnout numbers were not immediately available at polling locations; some political analysists suggested that the 1.8 million Pennsylvanians who sought to vote by mail might exceed the number of in-person voters.

In the state Senate primary, the votes as of Tuesday night showed Diaz with 1,251 more votes than Lehman: 2,781 to 1,530, with 86% of precincts reporting. The winner will face Martin, a former county commissioner who is completing his first four-year term in the 13th state Senate district, in the November election. The district includes Lancaster city, Manheim Township and southern Lancaster County.

“I'm trying not to look at it, I'm just trying to see the final results,” Diaz said late Tuesday night. “I'm happy and humble because of the people that went out and voted for me because they believe in me and what I'm trying do is for us.”

Diaz has been involved in state politics since 2015, and began her first term in city council in 2018. She has campaigned on the need for more women and Latino representation in the Legislature.

Lehman has been a county commissioner for 13 years, and previously worked as a budget analyst for the state House of Representatives. He has campaigned on finding ways to address the projected $4 billion state revenue shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Hammond, a high school field hockey coach, secured significantly more in-person votes in the Democratic congressional primary than Paul Daigle, a student employment supervisor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. If final vote counts support Tuesday’s numbers, Hammond would capture her party’s nomination to take on Smucker in the fall. The 11th Congressional District is largely conservative and considered a safe Republican seat.

Hammond won 6,326 in-person votes in Tuesday’s elections, while Daigle won 1,697, with 86% of the precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m.

In the 41st Legislative District, which covers many of the suburbs west of Lancaster city, incumbent Miller appeared to be on the way to winning the Republican nomination for a fourth term in the state House.

He won 2,537 in-person votes cast Tuesday, with 82% of the precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m., to Brad Witmer’s 380.

Miller, of East Hempfield Township, has represented the district since 2015. He previously served as an East Hempfield township supervisor and as a public-school guidance counselor for 26 years. The House district includes Manor and Conestoga Townships; portions of East Hempfield, West Hempfield, Manheim, and Lancaster Townships; and all of Mountville Borough.