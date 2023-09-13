Laura Trout, a Lancaster Country Day educator, will receive a national teaching award from the American Chemical Society for outstanding work teaching high school chemistry.

Trout is expected to receive the 2024 James Bryant Conant award, along with $5,000, at the American Chemical Society conference in March. Also included in her award is coverage for up to $2,500 in travel expenses to attend the conference in New Orleans.

“I’m humbled by all the other names on the list (of past recipients),” Trout said. “It’s a lot of people I looked up to over the years.”

In addition to her 30 years teaching in public and private schools in both Washington state and Pennsylvania, Trout serves as the materials coordinator at the Lancaster-based national nonprofit The POGIL Project.

The POGIL Project is a nonprofit that strives to disseminate Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning as a pedagogy nationwide. According to its website, POGIL is a student-centered instructional approach where students work in small teams with the instructor acting as a facilitator.

Trout has used POGIL activities in her classes since 2000 and became involved with the nonprofit in 2004. She also served as the editor-in-chief for the High School POGIL Initiative, which produced four high school POGIL activity books and she's currently authoring a collection for AP Environmental Studies.

“We are thrilled that Laura has been recognized with this award,” said POGIL Project Executive Director Rick Moog. “She is a brilliant innovator both in and out of the classroom and is also one of the most gifted authors of POGIL materials in the country. I cannot think of a more deserving individual for this honor.”

Trout received the 2021 American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Education Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching for the Middle Atlantic Region. The Middle Atlantic Region then submitted her name for the James Bryant Conant award.

“Laura is an engaging, innovative educator, and a crucial part of our science department,” said Matt Micciche, head of school for Lancaster Country Day School. “Laura exemplifies the kind of dynamic educators we are fortunate to have on our staff.”

The Conant award is sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEdX. Conant was an American chemist, president of Harvard University, ambassador to West Germany and instrumental in the development of synthetic rubber and the Manhattan Project.

