Lancaster Country Day School will send two of its students to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia, from May 7 to 13 following wins at the 2022 North Museum Science & Engineering Fair.

Junior Curtis Cheng was named the 2022 North Museum Science & Engineering Fair Grand Champion for his project “Amphibious Vehicle for Collecting Water Samples.” Senior George Warfel secured the title of Senior Champion for his project “Thraustochytrids: The Understudied Coral Symbionts.” Each year, the regional competition sends its grand champion and senior champion on to the international level of competition.

Cheng developed a vehicle that could traverse land and water for the efficient collection of water samples. Warfel’s project aimed to determine the best method of isolating and culturing thraustochytrids, a common marine protist that typically lives in coral mucus throughout the ocean.

The competition’s Junior Champion title went to eighth grader Oliver Hughes of Saint Leo the Great School in East Hempfield Township.

For the second year in a row the competition, held March 23, was in a virtual format. Judges reviewed 205 projects from 23 Lancaster County schools.

The fair, which is the only regional fair in Lancaster affiliated with the International Science and Engineering Fair, is provided at no cost to students, educators, parents or schools.

A full list of winners can be found at lanc.news/3JFU4WD.