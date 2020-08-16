Back-to-school shopping always made Agatha Clapper excited to get back to learning.

This excitement -- and an understanding of the stress COVID-19 has put on families -- inspired Clapper, an 11-year-old 7th grade student at Lancaster Country Day School, and Ayah Merli, a 10-year-old 5th grade incoming student at Lancaster Country Day to spend the last few weeks preparing bags filled with free school supplies they distributed Friday.

Merli and Clapper both invested $20 each of their own money toward creating nearly 100 bags of free school supplies they distributed on the sidewalk in front of Crowded Kitchen and Community Cookhouse, formerly Community Kitchen, on North Plum Street, which Merli’s father owns. Merli’s mom, Zeshan Ismat, purchased the rest of the supplies, the girls said.

“I always loved to get my school supplies,” Clapper said. “It always made me feel so special and excited about going to school, and I realize it must be kind of stressful and sad for other people who can’t afford the stuff they need to go to school. So we just wanted to help to give people what they need so they could get excited about school.”

While schools may look very different than they ever have, Clapper and Merli said they wanted to do their part to help their community.

“Because of COVID, a lot of people have lost their jobs and maybe can’t afford school or are struggling to put food on their table,” Merli said. “So we wanted to help out a little bit so they could have free school supplies without worrying about it.”

More than a dozen children and families came to the Crowded Kitchen to grab a bag filled with a notebook, scissors, colored pencils, crayons and more. Several students who came to grab bags said they attend George Washington Elementary School. (And the pink bags were the first to run out).

On top of spending time putting together the bags outside or in the basement of their Lancaster city homes, the girls also hung signs around the neighborhood advertising the giveaway, Ismat said.

Ismat said the idea to give out the free supplies came out of conversations asking one another what they could do for kids their age.

The realization came to them when they found themselves missing integral parts of their education while distance learning in the spring, like markers or needing to share a laptop with a parent to complete schoolwork, the girls said.

“I think that really touched something for them,” Ismat said. “It was frustrating to them when they didn’t have [tools] for a couple weeks, but we could get it -- and think about the people who don’t have it. Let’s be a part of the community, let’s help people like us.”