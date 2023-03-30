Lancaster Country Day School’s Crystal Meashey is one of four teachers recognized for excellence by a national network of summer learning programs.

Meashey, a fourth grade teacher at Lancaster Country Day, won the 2023 Lyn McNaught Teacher Award for her work with Horizons at Lancaster Country Day School.

Each summer, a new cohort of 15 kindergarten students are selected from George Washington and Martin Elementary schools for extra instructional time in reading, writing, math and science through Horizons at Lancaster Country Day. The academic instruction, which comes at no costs to the School District of Lancaster students or their families, is paired with swimming lessons, field trips, sports and enrichment activities in music and the arts.

Meashey started with a cohort of kindergarten students in 2016 – a year after the program first began – and has continued with that same cohort, now in seventh grade, every year.

“I had so much fun after the first summer with the students that I just continued on and on, and on and on,” Meashey said in an interview Wednesday.

Rebecca Fowler, executive director of Horizons at Lancaster Country Day, nominated Meashey for the award for her dedication to the program and its students.

“Crystal is a committed teacher and role model to our students and staff,” Fowler wrote in a news release. “She will do whatever it takes to make sure that her students come to Horizons ready to learn and she supports them throughout the school year by showing up for them and checking in. She is the epitome of a Horizons teacher.”

Horizons at Lancaster Country Day is part of a national network of out-of-school academic and youth development programs in communities where such enrichment experiences are not available or equally accessible.

Meashey traveled to Alberque, New Mexico, in March for the Horizons National Annual Conference to receive her award.

“It felt really good to be recognized,” Meashey said. “However, it also felt uncomfortable. I think it’s because I just feel like it’s just part of my job. I was just doing what I was there to do.”

Her favorite part of the program – and perhaps her students’ favorite part as well – are swimming lessons.

“I’ve got to watch students go from not even wanting to go into water and then not wanting to put their head underwater and then blowing bubbles, all the way to now many of them can swim laps,” Meashey said.

Lancaster Country Day donates the use of its classroom, recreational space and technology resources while other aspects of the program – including meals, transportation, swim lessons and teacher salaries – are fully donor-funded. The program will serve 135 students in kindergarten through eighth grader this upcoming summer.