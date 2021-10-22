One of Lancaster County’s largest private schools has found its next head of school.

Lancaster Country Day School has hired longtime private school teacher and administrator Matthew Micciche to take over as head of school once current head of school Steven D. Lisk steps down at the end of June 2022.

Micciche will join Lancaster Country Day following a sabbatical year during which he taught at Johns Hopkins University and consulted with independent and public schools on governance, leadership and management.

The 550-student school shared the news in a press release Thursday.

“I’m grateful for the exciting opportunity to lead Lancaster Country Day School,” Micciche said in the release. “The powerful sense of community, the extraordinary academic program, and the outstanding faculty and staff make this an amazing place for children to grow and learn.”

In the 16 years prior to his sabbatical, Micciche served as head of school at the Friends School of Baltimore, a Quaker day school of 850 students. Before that, he spent a decade in a variety of roles at Wilmington Friends School, including teacher, coach, department chair, college counselor, head of upper school and assistant head of school for academics.

“Throughout the search process, Matt impressed us with his depth of experience and philosophy of education as a transformational, rather than transactional, experience,” Sandy Wege, co-chair of Lancaster Country Day’s head of school search committee, said in the release.

Among his career highlights, Micciche helped integrate student activities at Friends School of Baltimore with the city and increased the diversity of the school’s faculty, staff and student body. At Wilmington Friends, he introduced the International Baccalaureate program in the upper school and revamped the professional development and faculty evaluation system schoolwide.

Micciche earned a bachelor’s degree at Amherst College and two master’s degrees -- one from Tufts University in Massachusetts and another at Middlebury College in Vermont.

He and his wife, Frances, have three boys, two of whom hope to attend Lancaster Country Day.