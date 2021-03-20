A longtime administrator at one of Lancaster County’s largest private schools is stepping down at the end of next school year.

Steven D. Lisk, Lancaster Country Day School’s head of school since 2008, broke the news to the school community in a letter Thursday night. In it, he described his desire to take on another challenge closer to his family, who live primarily in North Carolina.

“Since I first stepped onto campus in November of 2007, this community has impressed me with the purity of its dedication to students, its respect for a job well done, and its buoyancy,” he wrote. “Over the past 13 years, I have been fortunate to not only do what I love, but, as an additional blessing and privilege, to serve this wonderful school and all of its constituents.”

The announcement comes at a somewhat awkward time for the independent college preparatory school. As with all schools across the nation, Lancaster Country Day has had to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. The school also suffered an emotional blow recently when one of its students was charged with homicide after police said she fatally stabbed her older sister.

Lisk, however, told LNP | LancasterOnline that he's hopeful the school, and education in general, will return to a more normal pattern by the time he leaves. Lisk will remain head of school until June 2022, and, he stated in his letter, is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

The school’s board of trustees is working with nationally recognized independent schools consulting firm Education Directions on conducting an international search for Lisk’s successor.

“We are confident that the foundation that Steve has given us in his years of service to the school will help us continue as a strong institution, an area educational leader and a continuously evolving place for all of our students to grow and learn,” board of trustees President Gary Langmuir wrote in a letter accompanying Lisk's announcement.

A North Carolina native, Lisk began his teaching career at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He spent 12 years there teaching history and coaching football, baseball and basketball. Lisk then worked two years at Kent School in Kent, Connecticut. Then, prior to joining Lancaster Country Day, he joined the staff at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida, where he climbed to the upper school director position.

Since Lisk came on board in 2008, Lancaster Country Day has seen an enrollment increase from about 490 to 550 during a time when private school enrollment is declining. The school has also expanded technology and introduced new programs. Lisk has overseen projects such as a new athletic wing and the newly completed $15 million, 580-seat Gardner Theater.

“In an era marked by economic and technological disruption as well as social and generational change, LCDS has thrived as a school that balances what is timeless in child development and learning with an energetic embrace of emerging best practices,” Lisk wrote in the letter.

Lisk told LNP | LancasterOnline he’s yet to settle on what's next, but whatever his future job is will most likely be in education.

Lisk has a master’s degree in United States history from North Carolina State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.