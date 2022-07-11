Lancaster Country Day School is starting the 2022-23 school year with a new head of school and a new house for him and his family to live in.

Matt Micciche replaces Steven Lisk, who served as the school’s head of school since 2008. Lisk announced his departure in March 2021, giving the school enough time to transition without requiring an interim or temporary head of school. Meanwhile, Lisk plans to take some time off before committing to his next endeavor, which he said would still be in education.

“It’s been a pretty smooth transition so far,” Micciche said, noting that he’s spent about six months learning about the school from Lisk. “No surprises and lots of foundation laid for me to be able to step in and hit the ground running.”

Soon, Micciche will move into a house on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster Township that the school purchased for $930,000 from the Dodge Family Foundation. He will live there with his wife, Frances, and two boys, who will enter eighth and 10th grades at Lancaster Country Day School in the fall.

“(Lancaster Country Day) is certainly a school that I knew of by reputation and had always heard very very positive things about, in an area that I visited and again, knew very positive things about,” Micciche said. “When this opportunity arose, it was very appealing because I was familiar with the school, knew some folks here already and was very familiar with the area and felt very positively about it. So it made it a very appealing opportunity when it came about.”

Lancaster Country Day Director of Communications Louise Despard Barr said a few alumnae who were “eager to see the school acquire a new head of school house” contributed to the purchase of the Marietta Avenue home. The house formerly served as a location for the Dodge Family Foundation to host meetings, according to nonprofit Candid, an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. nonprofit companies. Funds from the foundation go toward children in low-income families and supports early education programs, according its website.

The house the school had for Lisk to use while he was head of school was sold after he announced his departure. Barr said purchasing a home for the head of school to use is common practice and part of the head of school’s compensation package. Barr said she was unsure of specific details regarding Lisk’s house, however.

‘Fortunate situation’

Micciche joins the 590-student independent college preparatory school after a year-long sabbatical where he taught at John Hopkins University in Baltimore and consulted with independent and public schools on governance, leadership and management.

“I certainly am in a fortunate situation coming into a school that has had as much success as the school has and that certainly is due to a lot of people's efforts, including Steve Liske, the deparing head of school who has led the school, very capably for 14 years,” Micciche said, adding that one of his goals is to “make sure to maintain the excellence that exists already.”

Additionally, he wants to see the school evolve. Recently, schools have faced the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a positive, he said, is that educators have learned more about educational technology.

As he moves to build on those “sparks” that have emerged recently, another goal for Micciche, which he calls a “never-ending” but “really exciting” struggle, is to think about how the world beyond Lancaster Country Day is changing and ensure that education offered at the campus reflects those changes.

Micciche was one of three candidates who visited with the school last fall. Lancaster Country Day’s Board of Trustees hired a search firm and formed a search committee composed of members of the board, alumni, faculty and school parents to make the selection.

“Throughout the search process, Matt impressed us with his depth of experience and philosophy of education as a transformational, rather than transactional, experience,” Sandy Wege, co-chair of Lancaster Country Day’s head of school search committee, said in a release announcing Micciche as head of school in November 2021.

Micciche isn’t new to the responsibilities of a head of school. He served for 16 years as the head of school at the Friends School of Baltimore, a Quaker day school of 850 students. Prior to that, he spent a decade in a variety of roles at Wilmington Friends School in Delaware, including teacher, coach, department chair, college counselor, head of upper school and assistant head of school for academics.

Micciche earned a bachelor’s degree at Amherst College and two master’s degrees, one from Tufts University in Massachusetts and another at Middlebury College in Vermont.

Challenges

Though he has experience and a solid foundation to aid him in leading the school, there are still a few challenges he must address. A 14-year-old former Lancaster Country Day student was charged with homicide after police said she fatally stabbed her sister at their Manheim Township home in February 2021, when the girl was a ninth-grader at the school.

“The school is taking the opportunity to look at mental health and well-being of students as an even greater priority than before, and to put some resources behind that and make sure that all of our students are getting the help that they might need,” Micciche said.

And, while schools – including Lancaster Country Day – have returned to a new normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, Micciche acknowledges it’s an ongoing issue.

“As much as we would all like it to slip into the background, it’s still a factor and we know that there will be developments around that that will have to be managed,” he said. “The question we all sort of have to deal with is, what's the next development around? One variant that we haven't expected to emerge is going to change some of those dynamics “

In the wake of the pandemic, the economics of independent schools like Lancaster Country Day is a challenge, Micciche added.

“Tuition is a lot to ask of families and we know that and we’re appreciative of that,” he said. “Yet, our expenses are subject to inflation and the same kinds of costs that people experience in their own lives – so managing tuition and having enough tuition dollars coming in to be able to finance the educational experiences that you want to offer is always going to be a challenge.”

Regardless of what comes his way, after his year-long sabbatical, which served as a break from the “intensive” work a head of school faces, he is ready to take the helm at Lancaster Country Day.

“I needed to refresh, which I was able to do, and get some new perspective on the work and come back at it fully energized,” Micciche said.