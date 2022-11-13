Though response rates varied widely across Lancaster County, the overall quality of the 2020 census here was likely among the highest in Pennsylvania, according to metrics released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau.

As a whole, the county’s residents did their job of filling out census forms. By the end of the survey, the bureau was able to obtain a response from 99.1% of households.

The county ranked second in its proportion of households that filled out the survey without a worker needing to visit to gather information. Bureau officials say self-reporting usually produces the most accurate and comprehensive information.

But the census quality was likely not uniform across the county, with significant variations in self-response rates and other indicators of how households answered the survey.

For example, while the county as a whole had a self-response rate of about 76%, several census tracts in Lancaster city had rates near 55%, meaning more census workers had to knock on residents’ doors, talk to their neighbors or consult administrative records to gather demographic information on households.

(Census tracts are geographic subdivisions containing 1,200 to 8,000 people. Sometimes, they align with municipal borders, but larger municipalities often have multiple tracts within their boundaries.)

The quality of the decennial census has enormous implications for the political and economic landscape of the country. Census counts are used by lawmakers to redraw legislative districts every 10 years, and they influence how much government funding is allocated to certain areas based on their population and demographic makeup.

Lancaster formed a local Complete Count Committee of government officials and community organizations in 2020 to help the Census Bureau get the most accurate count possible. Lancaster’s committee was one of thousands across the country that used local knowledge to help the bureau spread awareness of the survey.

“Our organizations are aware of some of the challenges for some of the unique populations [in Lancaster],” said Kevin Ressler, president of United Way of Lancaster County, which participated in the census committee. “The government needs to rely on organizations like United Way (and) other partners, who can convene various groups and find who’s the expert in which particular community.”

Breaking down the data

After the census is complete, the bureau investigates the accuracy of the survey and releases a set of metrics describing how well it was conducted.

For the first time, in response to heightened interest in the quality of the 2020 census, the bureau this year released a more granular set of statistics describing how people responded at the county and tract level, said Michael Bentley, the assistant chief for census statistical support in the Census Bureau’s decennial statistical studies division.

No single metric fully describes how accurate the census was, Bentley said, but the quality of responses generally fluctuates based on the method the bureau uses to obtain them.

“Historically, we find that that self-response data does tend to elicit the highest-quality data,” Bentley said. “People tend to answer all the questions, there’s less things that we have to fill in after the fact in our post-processing.”

About 6 in 10 households in the county filled out the census questionnaire on the Internet, a new method for doing so in 2020. The remainder of self-reporters responded by mail or over the phone. About 13.5% were interviewed by a census taker, and the bureau relied on proxies, such as neighbors, and administrative records for nearly 10% of the remaining responses. That leaves the 0.9% of household counts the bureau used statistical techniques to estimate.

Methods of response varied widely across the county. Lancaster city’s northern suburbs, including Manheim and Warwick townships, were the most likely to respond via the Internet. For households that didn’t self-respond, in-person interviews were most frequent in rural municipalities, such as Sadsbury, Fulton and Conoy townships. The bureau relied most on administrative records in Lancaster’s northern townships, including Mount Joy, Penn and Elizabeth.

Concerns about undercounting

The Census Bureau released its traditional post-enumeration survey earlier this year, which surveys a smaller segment of the population to estimate the accuracy of the overall census. According to the post-enumeration survey, the bureau undercounted about one-quarter of a percent of the population nationwide, or about 782,000 people. For Pennsylvania, the bureau estimated it overcounted the population by about half of a percent.

While the national count was generally on target, accuracy varied significantly for particular subgroups of the population: Hispanics were undercounted by about 5% and African Americans by 3.3%, while Asians were overcounted by about 2.6% and non-Hispanic whites by about 1.6%, the bureau estimated.

Milzy Carrasco, the director of neighborhood engagement for Lancaster city, said she was surprised when the census showed Lancaster city had lost nearly 1,300 residents despite it being a top destination for refugee resettlement.

But the city’s community partners were “extraordinary” in reaching out to non-English speaking groups and improving response rates across the board, Carrasco said. They targeted an estimated 45,000 people in person and online to urge them to fill out the census.

“We also know there’s always room for improvement,” she said.

Ressler hedges on whether he believes the data confirms an accurate count of Lancaster city.

“Were we able to communicate accurately with people in their language to make sure that the questions being asked are understood or accurately responded to? We’ll never know,” Ressler said.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.