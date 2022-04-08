A 10-year-old downtown Lancaster garage could draw a new type of development most likely never seen before in the county – out of thin air.

Through a public records request, LNP | LancasterOnline obtained a purchase agreement from the South Central Transit Authority to sell the “air rights” for the space over the Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station Parking Garage at North Queen and East Chestnut streets.

Lancaster-based developer Eberly Myers LLC agreed to purchase the air rights for $790,000, with final approval still needed from the Federal Transit Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Closing on the deal is also contingent on the developer securing construction financing and contractors to begin building, according to the agreement. Eberly Myers would also pay most of the $790,000 to the SCTA after construction is completed.

Eberly Myers wants to build a four- to six-story apartment building on top of the parking garage that would include 70 to 90 studio and one-bedroom apartments, according to Benjamin Myers, a partner at the developer group.

It could be the first-ever housing development in Lancaster County built on property acquired through air rights – basically the “land” above an existing building.

SCTA Executive Director Greg Downing said the $790,000 price is based on land appraisals of the air rights. He said federal and state regulations tied to the parking garage require the air rights be sold at “fair market value,” adding the developer asked for at least a year to establish its architectural plans and financing, as well as to acquire the required approvals from the FTA and PennDOT.

If the deal is approved, the SCTA will use the money for RRTA operations, Downing said. SCTA operates both RRTA and the Berks Area Regional Transit Authority.

The developer has been discussing the apartment building concept with SCTA officials for about a year, according to Myers. He said the goal would be to rent the units at about $1,100 to $1,600 per month.

The sale agreement stipulates that the developer would like to turn the entire building into a condominium with a board and bylaws governed by Eberly Myers and SCTA. The units would be rented, according to an Eberly Myers memo to the SCTA, but the condo association would allow for an easier way to establish easements and rules between different parts of the building.

The chance to develop on top of the Queen Street Station Parking Garage has unique advantages and disadvantages, Myers said.

On the negative side, working with a public entity means a more deliberative process and more administrative requirements, such as the need to purchase air rights based on appraisals, he said.

But the garage offers an opportunity to make parking available without having to pay to build spaces, Myers said, typically at a cost of more than $20,000 per parking space.

Myers said tenants would have a premium view over the city with excellent sun exposure.

“The views will be great,” he said, explaining that the additional floors would sit above the nearby Holiday Inn at 26 E. Chestnut St. and Lancaster County government building at 150 N. Queen St.

Construction-wise, building on an already-existing structure takes some of the risk away for a developer, Myers said, adding when you dig to build on a piece of land, you never quite know what you’ll find in the ground.

“I know the risks of vertical building starting at 85 feet versus digging in the ground and finding water or rock,” which can create surprise costs, he said.

Rare air

While using air rights is commonplace in larger cities such as New York and Philadelphia, a review of newspaper archives failed to show the concept ever being used in Lancaster County for housing.

Air rights describe a fundamental aspect of property rights in the United States, which have their roots in English common law, according to Matt Crème, a Lancaster-based land-use attorney and solicitor for various municipalities in the county.

According to the principle, “The ownership of a property extends all the way down to the core of the earth and up to the heavens,” Crème said. “And you can – the word is ‘sever’ – the mineral rights for example, or the air rights and sell those separately.”

In the 2010s, a deal was in place for a developer to build luxury condominiums above the Queen Street Station Parking Garage, but the plan fizzled when it attracted few buyers in the wake of the Great Recession. The price for one of the luxury units would have started at just under $500,000, according to newspaper archives.

But with federal transit money in hand, the RRTA continued plans to build a steel-and-concrete structure capable of handling more stories in the future.

The transit authority has been pursuing the sale of the garage’s air rights for several years, according to Downing.

Lancaster-based nonprofit developer HDC MidAtlantic had an option agreement to develop the air rights for an affordable housing development in 2017. But the affordable housing builder was unable to solve a $3 million financing gap to move forward on the project, according to Dana Hanchin, HDC’s president and CEO.

The authority released a new request for proposals in 2018, newspaper archives show.

Downing said the problem in previous years was the offers the SCTA received from developers for the air rights did not match the appraisals – a requirement tied to the federal funding used to build the garage.

Eberly Myers secured an initial agreement to explore developing the air rights in June 2020, according to SCTA board documents.

“There’s nothing final, but I will say we have never been this close,” Downing said.

Garage a success, but ...

In recent years, the Queen Street Station Parking Garage has proven to be a success for the SCTA, but motorists are not using it for its original purpose.

The 395-space garage is fully occupied right now, Downing said, with a waiting list.

The garage’s business largely comes from county employees, who get a discount on the $65 monthly fee, Downing said, though he declined to say how much the discount was. The garage also offers a year-long contract at $60 a month.

The RRTA website shows businesses can get group rates at $55 a month with a year-long contract.

The federal transit funds that paid for the $20.2 million parking garage were intended for “multimodal” transportation, meaning the expectation was that people who parked at the garage would then hop on a bus.

Then-RRTA Executive Director David Kilmer said at the garage’s opening that Amtrak riders frustrated by a lack of parking near the Lancaster city station 1 mile away at 53 McGovern Ave. could park at the garage and take a bus directly to the train.

With federal funds available to public transit agencies for capital projects, Kilmer and local officials said at the time they hoped the parking garage would in turn generate reliable operating revenue for the RRTA.

Only a handful of garage users in 2022 take the bus to get to the Amtrak station, Downing said, per the initial concept.

The Queen Street Station Parking Garage’s de facto status as a county parking facility has cannibalized some business for the Lancaster Parking Authority, its executive director, Larry Cohen, acknowledged.

The federal transit money that funded the garage means that the SCTA doesn’t have to pay any debt service as part of its operations, unlike the parking authority, Cohen said. That gives the SCTA an edge on pricing, he said.

But all of the parking authority’s garages have waiting lists, Cohen said. Its newest 325-space Christian Street Garage at the new Ewell Plaza is due to open next month, he said.

The parking authority currently charges $10 more a month for a downtown garage parking space, Cohen said. It also carries lease agreements with the City of Lancaster, Holiday Inn and a few other companies, Cohen said.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a records request at the parking authority to obtain monthly garage occupancy figures, but did not receive a response in time for this story.

