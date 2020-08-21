For the first time since early in the pandemic, the Lancaster County Coroner’s weekly report shows no new COVID-19 deaths among residents of local nursing homes and similar facilities.

The report, issued Thursday, also showed only two new coronavirus deaths from the broader community.

“The nursing homes deserve credit for the hard work that they've done,” coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

Initially, almost all the deaths here were from nursing homes, he said, but over time the number from elsewhere in the community, while still small, has increased.

Of 402 people here who have died because of the virus, Diamantoni’s records show 335, or 83%, were residents of nursing or personal care homes or the retirement communities they are part of. In the three months prior to the latest report, nursing home deaths averaged six a week here.

Overall, Lancaster has averaged about one COVID-19 death a day since late July, down from about eight a day at the peak in April.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has averaged 20 deaths per day over the past two weeks, up from an average of 13 per day from July 23 through Aug. 5. Statewide, the Department of Health has reported 7,538 deaths here.

Diamantoni noted that he’s aware of a misconception that some of the victims had other serious conditions that would have been fatal “and we just label them COVID-19 because they had the infection.”

“That certainly isn't true,” he said. “When we do our investigations, the question that we're asking is, ‘If not for COVID-19, would they still be alive?’ If the answer is yeah, they would still be alive if not for COVID-19, then they died as a result of COVID-19.”

“There's a perception out there that somehow we're trying to inflate the numbers,” he said. “We have no motivation to do that.”

Matt Oathout is senior vice president of operations for Luthercare, whose Lititz nursing home, Luther Acres, has had 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Oathout wrote in an email that the week with no nursing home deaths is encouraging, and is “no doubt due to the intensive efforts of mitigation put forth by the communities and the diligence of the team members providing care and support.”

But, he added, instead of relaxing or declaring victory, Luther Acres is “preparing for the potential of another wave of the virus coupled with the pending flu season.”

The more time that passes in between outbreaks, he wrote, “the better the chances of having improved on-site accurate rapid testing capacity, a vaccine, new technology solutions, and much better access to personal protective equipment.”