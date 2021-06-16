A Lancaster police officer arbitrarily sprayed an East Lampeter Township woman and her juvenile son with a chemical irritant during demonstrations for racial justice last year, a new court filing claims.

Lori Kreider claims she and her then-10-year-old son were approached by an unnamed officer as they stood at Prince and West Chestnut streets around 8:30 p.m. on May 30 when the officer sprayed them with mace or a similar chemical irritant “without any warning,” according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Kreider and the boy have both suffered physical and psychological pain as well as financial losses since the incident, their attorney, Patrick G. Geckle claims in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit lists the City of Lancaster, former Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser and the unnamed police officer as defendants.

Kreider and her son had been inspired by calls for racial justice and police accountability and participated in peaceful demonstrations in Lancaster city, Geckle said. The officer, who was masked, approached Kreider as she was holding a sign with a picture of a Lancaster police detective that stated “This is what police brutality looks like” while her son was sitting on a curb eating a slice of pizza.

The officer inspected Kreider’s sign for several seconds before spraying her and her son directly into the face and eyes, the lawsuit alleges, saying the can of chemical irritant the officer was spraying was held only inches from Kreider’s face.

Several bystanders came to the aid of the pair, who were taken to a police station for medical attention but were turned away by an unknown Lancaster police officer, according to the lawsuit, which says the officer refused provide aid to Kreider and her son and refused to allow them entrance into the station.

Paramedics later examined the two and assisted in washing off the irritant.

After returning home Kreider noticed that her son had chemical burns on his neck and torso, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit did not state the severity of the boy's burns, though it claims he "suffered and continues to suffer physical and psychological pain and suffering, some or all of which may be permanent."

Kreider and her son where “unarmed, peaceful and not engaging in any behavior which could have been considered threatening to anyone” at the time, the lawsuit alleges, saying the two also did not resist the officer.

The officer’s action “was not a reasonable use of force under the circumstances” and was done arbitrarily with “malice and a deliberate indifference” in violation of Kreider and her sons’ First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights, the court filing states.

The lawsuit also claims the officer’s action constituted assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Berkihiser and the city of Lancaster “encouraged, tolerated, ratified and have been deliberately indifferent” to unreasonable and excessive police force and have failed to identify and take disciplinary action against officers who were the subject of misconduct claims, the lawsuit further alleges.

Kreider is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees and a jury trial.

Attempts to reach Geckle were not immediately successful.