Those who want to get their hands dirty in the name of stream health will get their chance during the seventh annual Lancaster Conservancy Water Week.

The week kicks off June 2 and culminates with a June 10 community clean up at sites in Lancaster city and Lancaster and Manheim townships. Volunteers can visit bit.ly/WaterWeekCleanup to register for any of the five participating sites.

“Seeing a whole bunch of people come together to make the planet a better place and really work on issues here at home is just the biggest thrill in the world,” said Todd Roy, president of the Conestoga River Club, who will help lead cleanup efforts at Sunnyside Mennonite Church.

Fritz Schroeder, president of the Lancaster Conservancy, the lead organizer of Water Week, emphasized that better land management results in improved water health.

“There needs to be a shift in how we look at our existing properties -- our private properties where each of us call home and live -- and how we integrate more native plants and trees into our existing landscapes,” Schroeder said.

Water Week opening celebrations in Penn Square will feature a public art installation that includes free native trees and shrubs that Lancaster residents can take home. Schroeder said plants will be available from the kickoff at 5 p.m. on June 2 until supplies run out.

At 9 a.m. the next morning, volunteers can meet at Stoner Grille on Granite Run Drive to help Stroud Water Research Center staff cut back invasive vines from a recently planted buffer in Overlook Park. The Avondale-based center runs research, education, and watershed restoration initiatives.

“It’s, I think, pretty well-proven at this point that reforesting the buffers is one of the best outcomes we can have for absorbing stormwater runoff from our built out areas, suburban and urban areas,” Schroeder said.

Lamonte Garber, Stroud’s watershed restoration coordinator, said many of the Lancaster County streams are starting from a low level of health.

“So we really have to build upwards,” Garber said. “There's really not a lot of room for going further down.”

Stroud senior research scientist Melinda Daniels said the health of local waterways starts with proactive development decisions. The county’s expansion of paved surface has left it vulnerable to events as commonplace as summer thunderstorms.

“You have these stronger storms, and you have more impervious surface, and our stormwater regulations have not kept up,” Daniels said. “We're dealing with 1980s regulations, essentially -- with a climate nobody from the 1980s would recognize.”

Water Week offers more than 40 educational and volunteer opportunities for those who want to update their knowledge of local water systems or find a time to paddle the Conestoga River.

“While we're doing the work and dealing with some of the bad news, let's also get in touch with the resource and enjoy it,” Garber said. “Because what we don't love, we don't protect."