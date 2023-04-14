A hilltop located across the Susquehanna River from Chickies Rock County Park will become a nature preserve, the Lancaster Conservancy announced Friday.

The organization plans to acquire over 300 acres along the river in Hellam Township, York County at a cost of more than $4 million. The land won’t be open to the public until the purchase is finalized. Lancaster Conservancy said that will take place sometime next year.

The area known as Roundtop is located north of Wrightsville and the Route 30 bridge, across the river from Chickies Rock. It is known for a 19th century mansion overlooking the river, which is not part of the acquisition.

“Roundtop is a critical connector piece for both wildlife and humans within the incredible Hellam Hills landscape of the Lower Susquehanna,” said Kate Gonick, senior vice president of land protection and general counsel at the Lancaster Conservancy.

Roundtop is part of the largest unbroken wooded area in the area between Lancaster, York and Harrisburg. Since 2016, the conservancy has protected nearly 2,500 acres of the forest, which it refers to collectively as the Hellam Hills Conservation Area.

The Conservancy has protected 10,000 acres in all and owns 50 nature preserves.

Its Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve and Hellam Hills Nature Preserve are located just west of Roundtop. Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, which the Conservancy acquired for the state Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, is also nearby.

While they share a name, the property being acquired is not to be confused with Ski Roundtop, located about 30 miles west in Warringtown Township.

The property includes old growth forests and habitat for native fish, plants and animals, the organization said in a press release. It also helps prevent erosion during major flood events.

The 193-mile Mason-Dixon Trail runs parallel to the property, and the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail is located across the river.

The Conservancy plans to fund the purchase with grants and private donations. It has a $687,000 open space grant from York County,

“As the Conservancy protects and restores the York Susquehanna Riverlands, we are protecting this amazing river gorge forever,” said Conservancy President and CEO Phil Wenger. “We are excited to invite major York donors to invest in this landscape to match our public grants and save these amazing forests.”