Nearly 1,100 acres of mostly natural woodland and freshwater resources is on track to be preserved against future development in York County, where officials at the nonprofit Lancaster Conservancy are working toward the largest land acquisition in the organization’s half-century existence.

On Wednesday, conservancy officials announced the pending $12 million project, which would expand the existing Hellam Hills Conservation Area from about 1,040 acres to more than 2,100 through an acquisition that is expected to be finalized in late 2023.

“This area is in a completely forested and natural state,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said earlier in the week, describing the targeted land — an area along the Susquehanna River in Hellam Township, directly across the river from Lancaster County. “It touches the border the whole way along.”

The area, described as a critical water and forest resource, is near the site where the Codorus Creek flows into the Susquehanna River. It is north of Route 30 and across the river from Riverfront Park in East Donegal Township in Lancaster County.

The area is expected to provide recreational activities, including hiking trails, Wenger said.

A sense of urgency

Protecting the space is important, conservancy officials said, because it’s viewed as the last large, unpreserved forested space that has not been touched by development along the Susquehanna in the central Pennsylvania region.

“Unchecked development is putting pressure on our already fragmented natural landscape, particularly on wooded parcels of land,” Wenger said. “We are in a race against time to strategically set aside those natural places that are too critical for habitat, clean water and public recreation to lose forever.”

Wenger shared that urgency Wednesday afternoon, when a group gathered on the land to hear an announcement from officials with the conservancy — a non-profit land trust that manages more than 8,000 acres of wild, natural land across 50 preserves in Lancaster and York counties. The conservancy was founded in 1969.

Now, the Hellam Hills area — including the new 1,100 acres, which is under agreement to be acquired — won’t see the same fate as other land that has been developed, Wenger said.

“This is really, really an excellent project,” Wenger said, standing near a barn on the site.

The site, which includes several buildings, is made up of about 200 acres of farmland and 900 acres of forest, Wenger said.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Kate Gonick, the conservancy’s vice president of land protection and its general counsel, called the acquisition “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“The property is important for many reasons,” she said, making sure to note its “incredible water resources” like the river and stream.

Early this week, Wenger highlighted the significance of the area, called the Susquehanna Riverlands, which is along a corridor that has long been of interest to conservancy officials and others at like-minded agencies and organizations.

In their announcement, conservancy officials noted: “These critical forests along the Susquehanna River are located in an area rich with history and natural resources including waterfalls, glens, and rocky cliffs.”

The land targeted for acquisition includes a watershed surrounding Wildcat Falls, as well as nearly a mile of Susquehanna riverfront, officials said. That’s in addition to a mile and a half along the Codorus Creek and a popular outcropping called Schroll’s Rock, which officials described as a scenic overlook.

The conservancy has already preserved nearly 5,500 acres of Susquehanna Riverlands in Lancaster and York counties, officials said. The acquisition would expand those holdings by 20%.

The new space also includes a section of the Mason-Dixon Trail System, which is the only part of the land that is open to the public, and will continue to be open, ahead of the expected final acquisition in 2023, officials said.

Seeking private and public funds

Now, conservancy officials will be working to raise the funds to make the land purchase, Wenger said, adding that acquisitions are typically possible through a combination of public grant dollars and private donations.

And it has public support, according to a number of speakers at the Wednesday event, whose attendees included Lauren Imgrund of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“What is really remarkable is … we are preserving this for the public,” said Imgrund, the department’s deputy secretary for conservation and technical services.

York County Commissioner Doug Hoke was similarly pleased, noting that the land will help fulfill a countywide plan to increase publicly accessible open space.

“This is a very exciting moment in time,” Hoke said.

Though the conservancy is a private entity, its land area is maintained to allow public access, Wenger said. The projected $12 million expense includes the purchase, as well as ongoing stewardship, he said.The conservancy declined to identify the current owner or owners of the property, but a search on York County's tax assessment website shows that much, if not all, of the land in question is owned by Keesey Farm Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania corporation that lists Horace Keesey as an officer.

York businessman Horace Keesey III died in 2019 at the age of 90. Keesey was one of the original developers of Ski Roundtop, according to the York Daily Record.

Wenger said the property will be the focus of a lengthy planning process to find potential improvements, such as enhanced public access.

A planning effort for the adjacent, existing Hellam Hills Conservation Area is nearing its end, according to conservancy officials. They said the plan will identify opportunities for wildlife habitat improvement, environmental restoration and infrastructure upgrades to bolster public access.

Conservancy officials began acquiring lands in the Hellam Hills area in 2017, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Though specifics for the new 1,100 acres weren’t available this week, Wenger guessed that the land likely would include river access points, hiking trails and other opportunities for recreation.

Brandon Tennis, the conservancy's senior vice president of stewardship, also gave some insight into that process.

“We try not to put expectations onto the properties that we preserve,” Tennis said, adding that comprehensive studies will show what’s best for the local ecosystem and community.