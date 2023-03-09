The Lancaster Conservancy will have a new president and CEO this summer.

Fritz Schroeder, senior vice president of community impact for the nonprofit land trust, will take the organization’s top job July 1, succeeding Philip R. Wenger, who has been president and CEO since 2015.

Schroeder, 50, of Manor Township, has been with the conservancy for 11 years, joining in 2012 as director of urban greening when the conservancy merged with LIVE Green, an urban environmental group where he had been director of programming.

“The Conservancy is 54 years old, but its purpose has become even more important,” Schroeder said in a news release announcing the leadership change. “The initial impulse of our founders was to protect land for hunting and fishing. Today we face climate change, impaired waterways, polluted air, and loss of lands to unsustainable development — challenges that we need to face if the Lancaster County I grew up in is the Lancaster County our grandchildren will hopefully call home.”

Wenger, a 65-year-old Lancaster city resident who founded the Isaac’s restaurant chain, will continue to work with the conservancy on special projects such as raising endowment funding and leading a campaign to grow support for the conservancy in York County. During Wenger’s tenure as president, the conservancy’s staffing went from 11 to 25.

“The important issues our climate and community face with the loss of natural lands and biodiversity are not going away,” Wenger said in the news release. “You can’t walk away from an organization that is literally saving the planet one tree, one acre, one stream at a time.”

Through buying land or setting up conservation easements on private land, the Lancaster Conservancy has protected 10,000 acres of natural land in Lancaster and York counties. It owns and manages 50 nature preserves, including Climbers Run Nature Center in Martic Township, Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve in East Earl Township, and Tucquan Glen & Pyfer Nature Preserves in Martic Township.

MORE: Lancaster Conservancy adding to public lands near Susquehanna River and Speedwell Forge