Lancaster Conservancy plans to expand a nature preserve near the Susquehanna River this year and another near Speedwell Forge Lake in 2023.

This week the organization announced two new acquisitions, an 8-acre addition to the Fishing Creek Nature Preserve in Drumore Township, and a 77-acre property next to the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve in Elizabeth Township.

Both properties, which will be protected for public use, include forested areas located next to existing protected land, major trail systems and streams targeted for protection – qualities which the conservancy prioritizes, according to its president, Phil Wenger.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to add to and expand our existing nature preserves this way,” Wenger said.

The conservancy acquired the Drumore Township property for $56,000 last month when it went up for auction along with a nearby farm. The property is located inside the 170-acre Fishing Creek Nature Preserve. It is located in a gorge, along a designated cold-water trout stream which supports a wild trout population. The conservancy acquired it to preserve the stream and the mature trees in the gorge, which is accessible by a 3-mile, public unpaved road paralleling the stream.

“It’s all big, beautiful forested trees. It’s like you’re driving through a Colorado gorge,” Wenger said.

The conservancy plans to acquire the Elizabeth Township property early next year. It has an agreement with the current owner, Brian Wiker, to purchase it for $1.9 million.

The conservancy has applied to the state for a grant to cover half of the purchase, and the county for roughly 15%. The remaining 35% would come from the conservancy’s donors.

The tract would expand the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve, located on Long Lane, to more than 100 acres. The new addition, which includes forests and farmland, is located along a tributary of Hammer Creek, which feeds Speedwell Forge Lake, and a section of the Conestoga Trail, a 63-mile hiking trail that runs through Lancaster County and connects with another trail system in York County.

“It protects land along a major trail and a key tributary to Speedwell Forge Lake while expanding an existing nature preserve in a region like Lititz that is growing rapidly,” Wenger said.

The de Perrot preserve is currently only accessible via the Conestoga Trail. A planned loop trail through the new addition will provide better access to the preserve, which was created in 2016 when Claire dePerrot donated 32 acres to the conservancy.

This week’s announcement came on the heels of the Conservancy’s largest ever acquisition, announced in September - 1,100 acres in York County which will become the new Susquehanna Riverlands State Park.

In the last decade, the Lancaster Conservancy has protected more than 5,000 acres.

“There is a lot of community support to protect our few remaining forests and wild areas,” Wenger said.