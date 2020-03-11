The way Phil Wenger tells it, Lancaster Conservancy officials got a call from a Realtor, who warned that a wooded property was posted for sale and its already-subdivided lots were attracting developers’ attention.

It’s land that conservationists had eyed for years, so they had to move fast, securing $390,000 — a combination of donations and loans — to purchase the 30 or so acres in Martic Township, preserving it as wild space.

That land now can be combined with the adjacent 80-acre Climbers Run Nature Preserve, said Wenger, the conservancy’s president and CEO.

“We want to protect and provide to the public natural lands that have a high ecological value, and we want to protect them in perpetuity,” he said. “We think there is a lot of natural land that is at risk right now.”

Township tax concerns

But not everyone is as excited about the nonprofit, tax-exempt conservancy’s mission.

“It erodes our tax base,” said Duane Sellers, chairman of Martic Township’s five-member board of supervisors.

Last week, Wenger spoke inside Climbers Run's nature center, explaining that the preserve attracts upward of 5,000 visitors a year with about 120 educational events. That’s in addition to visits from hikers and anglers, who take advantage of its trails and trout waters.

With plans to extend the trail network and to protect an additional portion of stream, conservancy officials will expand their focus southward onto the new land, Wenger said.

The expansion also will bring the preserve and its visitors closer to the 23-mile Enola Low Grade Trail, Wenger said.

In addition to improved recreation, Wenger and his fellow conservationists are equally excited about habitat preservation.

Within the new 30 acres are native trout waters, as well as rock outcrops, wetlands and forest that house a collection of animals, plants and insects, said Fritz Schroeder, with the conservancy.

BIG PICTURE The Lancaster Conservancy has been working to preserve land since 1969 and now owns property in Lancaster, York, Chester and Dauphin counties. Number of preserves: 46

Total acres: 7,231

Miles of trail: 40-plus

Wonderful for kids

Sellers, the township supervisor, said those ecosystems are beloved by school-age children, who’ve been able to visit the site.

“That’s a wonderful thing because they are not getting that in school,” Sellers said. “We’ve become a society that wants to look everything up on our phones.”

Still, the conservancy’s preservation efforts are not always viewed positively, he said.

He said that's the case at Tucquan Glen, a preserve popular with visitors, who have wandered onto and disturbed neighboring private property.

Then, there is the matter of the conservancy’s tax-exempt status, Sellers said, drawing attention to growing municipal costs like those for road maintenance.

Wenger said he’s aware of the contention between the conservancy and the township, but it’s his goal to foster a good relationship.

Over the years, conservancy officials have made sizable donations to the local fire company, hired rangers to police visitors and installed parking areas, Wenger said.

“We would love to have a stronger partnership with the municipality to deal with the challenges that visitors bring,” he said.