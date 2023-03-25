Lancaster Conservancy is expanding the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve by 77 acres.

The conservancy acquired the land in the Highlands region of Lancaster County and adjacent to the 31-acre expanse of the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve. The preserve, which was donated to the conservancy in 2015, is located in Elizabeth Township north of Lititz and now encompasses over 100 acres.

With this addition, the conservancy is protecting land along the Conestoga Trail and a tributary to Hammer Creek and Speedwell Forge Lake. It includes forest and open space field habitats supporting native wildlife.

Since the time that the de Perrot Woods were donated to the conservancy, it “has been working to improve access to the preserve and the Conestoga Trail. This critical acquisition provides expanded access to this section of the Conestoga Trail while protecting important water resources, thereby permanently protecting both a human and a wildlife corridor,” Kate Gonick, the conservancy’s senior vice president of land protection and general counsel, said in a statement Friday.

Funding for the $1.9 million acquisition comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources, which manages state parks and forests, and Lancaster County.

Founded in 1969, the Lancaster Conservancy is an accredited nonprofit land trust which has acquired more than 10,000 acres of land to protect and restore the county’s natural ecosystems and landscapes.