Lancaster County cooling experts could soon see their work headed to the surface of the Moon after they were selected to develop “thermal solutions” for a lunar lander expected to make NASA deliveries.

This week, officials at Lancaster city-based Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. announced that they’ve been selected to work on the Peregrine lander, which is designed to deliver items to the moon for commercial customers.

The Peregrine is a new lander developed by space robotics experts at Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Last year, the company was awarded a $79.5 million NASA contract to use the Peregrine to make 11 deliveries to the moon, specifically to Lacus Mortis, a larger crater on its near side. Those deliveries are scheduled to begin in summer 2021.

But prior to that first launch, developers at Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. have been tapped to design and manufacture temperature regulating hardware for the lander — hardware designed to maintain adequate temperatures for “mission-critical electronics.”

“The payloads and avionics on board Peregrine combined with the temperature extremes and environmental conditions in space and on the lunar surface make this a complex and challenging thermal design,” Advanced Cooling officials said in a statement.

Advanced Cooling developers have designed components for space-flight hardware, including satellites, since 2008, and a company spokeswoman said that technology will be adapted to suit the lunar lander.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Advanced Cooling experts were not available for interviews Friday, and it's unclear how much they will be paid for their work on the Peregrine.

Advanced Cooling was founded in 2003 and is located in the Burle Business Park on New Holland Avenue.

Related coverage