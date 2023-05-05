Community leaders contacted Friday regarding Kevin Ressler’s departure from the United Way of Lancaster County painted a picture of a well-liked, dynamic leader who quickly made an impact on the organization and the initiatives he championed.

Dan Betancourt, president and CEO of Community First Fund, is a former United Way board member who served on the selection committee that hired Ressler. He said Ressler, who is leaving to run a nonprofit health organization in Coatesville, was an outstanding hire who leaves the organization better off both financially and reputationally.

“We were looking for someone that was a thought leader but also someone who could understand and help the organization think of a different paradigm. A changemaker, if you will. Kevin really fulfilled that,” Betancourt said. “I do think it is going to be a big loss for the organization because he is a remarkable leader.”

Samuel Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, said Ressler was instrumental in helping set up and manage the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund, which raised money for food distribution, housing and shelter service, among other things.

“Kevin is one of the most passionate, enthusiastic, and energetic leaders I’ve ever known. He’s been an amazingly productive leader for the United Way, a valued partner of the Community Foundation, and most of all a great friend,” Bressi said.

State Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat whose 49th District includes Ressler’s Lancaster city home, said Ressler will continue to focus on finding creative ways to help those in need.

“Coatesville is among the places in Pennsylvania that are most economically challenged but also has the most potential, so it feels like that’s a good fit for the way in which Kevin seeks an opportunity to make an impact. That will align well with his strong suits,” Smith Wade-El said.

“While he’s working in Coatesville, I’m glad he will continue being in my district, particularly in the Southeast Lancaster part of my district and that I’ll get to continue to call him a friend and see him in the neighborhood,” Smith Wade-El said.

Stacie Blake, Lancaster YWCA CEO, credited Ressler for his commitment to promoting equity through the United Way’s work, saying he built a strong foundation for United Way’s next leader.

“He will bring his deep community connections to his new role and certainly community health equity is an area we need to be addressing,” Blake said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him from his new vantage point to benefit all of Lancaster County.”