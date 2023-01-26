Donations have come pouring in for 78-year-old Lancaster city resident Edna Amaro after a Watchdog column that appeared Wednesday in LNP | LancasterOnline described her difficulty finding affordable housing in the face of imminent homelessness.

As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 200 donors had raised more than $11,000 through a GoFundMe account set up by someone who read the story, in which Amaro shared her despair after finding out the building she had lived in for 45 years had been sold, and she would be evicted from her apartment April 1.

Heather Teysko, the GoFundMe organizer, said she knows the donation pool is not a permanent solution, but it’s a start to get people involved in helping out those in need like Amaro.

“It’s not going to collectively solve the problem of homelessness in Lancaster, but we can figure out something for her and Mr. Tiger,” she said.

Mr. Tiger is Amaro’s cat, who she said has kept her going when she’s wanted to give up.

GoFundMe contributors, from local businesses to City Council members, mostly gave in increments of $5 to $100. One anonymous donor gave $3,000.

Teysko also created an email address, helpednaamaro@gmail.com, where anyone who cannot help financially can send tips for possible rentals for Amaro.

Amaro said she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she has received and hopes sharing her story will raise awareness of the countywide housing crisis.

“My heart is so full. One minute I’m laughing, the next I’m crying,” Amaro said. “I never expected anything like (this).”

Owner speaks up

Josh Gibbel, who owns the duplex that includes Amaro’s apartment, said he’s glad to see Amaro has received support from the community, and he believes he has been doing as much as he can to help her since purchasing the property. Gibbel bought the North Water Street house for $241,150 in October under City Mark LLC, according to Lancaster County property records.

After Amaro sought the help of a public defender, Gibbel agreed to allow Amaro to live in her home rent free from the beginning of the year until April, and he plans to put $1,000 toward her next place. Gibbel said he does not plan to leave the 78-year-old out on the street come April if she does not have somewhere to live. The deadline, he said, can be flexible.

“She’s not going anywhere until she has a place to go to,” Gibbel said. “I’m doing everything I can to make it a smooth transition. … I’ve been doing everything I can to help her out.”

Gibbel purchased the house to bring it up to code, he said. During his walkthrough of Amaro’s home in October, he said he noticed heating and electrical issues that made the house unsafe. The renovations would be too extensive for her to continue living there, he said.

Amaro said she was not made aware of Gibbel’s plans to make her eviction date flexible. Instead, she said the property management company, through which Gibbel communicates, told her she would be escorted out of her apartment on April 1 if she had not moved out.

That is the standard eviction process, Gibbel said, but he does not plan to make her go through it if she cannot find somewhere to go. Gibbel has not spoken to Amaro directly, he said, but he plans to assure her that the move-out date can be moved if necessary.

Legislators weigh in

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who represents the 49th District, which includes the southern half of Lancaster city, said he intends to be a part of the search process to find Amaro a new home. Part of that includes creating legislation to expand renter rights, he said.

“My office stands ready to assist however possible,” Smith-Wade-El said. “It’s a good reminder to me and to all of our elected officials that our job is, yes, to lead, but also to walk alongside the people in our community who want to love each other, who want to support each other and who want to protect each other.”

On Wednesday, Smith-Wade-El circulated a memorandum in the state House announcing his intention to craft legislation that would establish a Bill of Rights for people experiencing homelessness.

State Rep. Mike Sturla of the 96th District, which includes Amaro’s home, said he has known Amaro for years as a former neighbor and has been in communication with her since the fall, when she learned she would be evicted.

Sturla said it’s difficult for an issue like affordable housing access to be solved with a single GoFundMe account or a House bill, but landlords who intend to create safer housing should not be faulted. A lot of work must be done over time on the local and state level to ensure people like Amaro have a safe place to live, he said.

“The reality is that we’re in a housing crisis here in this region,” he said. “There are places in the state of Pennsylvania where housing is abundant; it’s not here. You can blame landlords, you can blame anybody, but the way to keep housing cheap in Lancaster (right now) is to not fix (houses up) and to not build new units.”