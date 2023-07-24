George Nyeka, aka “Just Nice,” was described as a visionary, a stand-up man and the best rapper in Lancaster by those who gathered Sunday night for a celebration of his life.

“He told me about Wiz Khalifa when Wiz Khalifa still had like 2,000 followers on MySpace,” said Terry “Tru” Sneed, one of Nyeka’s music producers. “He was always ahead of the game.”

Sneed, 35, of Lancaster city met Nyeka through mutual friends about 20 years ago, when both musicians were around 16 years old.

“When it started out, I was making, you know, beats in my ma’s basement house … and we just clicked,” he said.

Nyeka died on July 8, two days after his 36th birthday. He was the son of the late Mzimkhulu W. and Maria Fanjula Nyeka and is survived by his brother, grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary.

The late rapper was born at Lancaster General Hospital, graduated in 2005 from J.P. McCaskey High School and lived the majority of his life in Lancaster. In the Lancaster, York and Harrisburg areas, he’s well known in the rap community.

On Sunday evening, people stopped by EsoArts in Lancaster city to celebrate his life. Local artists including Laddie Moran, Lady Shakespeare, Charles Baynard and DJ Image performed live, interwoven between Nyeka’s music spun by Vincent “Vinny DA Pooh” Smaldone.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to have this space here that we can provide for our good friend,” said Andrew Silvius, co-owner of EsoArts, who has known Nyeka since childhood.

Laddie Moran, a local hip hop musician, performed a few of his own songs, including “Rage Against the Machine,” “Piece of Mind” and an unreleased song, “Everything I Am.” He said they were some of Nyeka’s favorites.

“George is important to hip hop culture,” said Moran, 32, of Lancaster city. “I’m sad to see him go.”

The event also raised money for Nyeka’s funeral expenses, including to have his burial in South Africa. Nyeka wished to be buried with his parents who are buried in the Cape Town area.

T-shirts were sold for $25 each that displayed “Rap in Peace, George ‘Just Nice’ Nyeka.” Donations for Nyeka’s funeral expenses are still being accepted through a GoFundMe campaign, raising $6,700 as of Monday afternoon.

Andrew “Panda” and Summer Hayes, both of Lancaster city, attended the celebration of life with their two toddlers.

Like Sneed, Andrew met Nyeka when they were in high school in the Lancaster city music community.

“We rapped together, we laughed together, had fun together,” the 35-year-old said.

Andrew stopped rapping in 2018 when it became difficult to keep it up while having a family. But he still kept in touch with Nyeka.

“He was such a down-to-earth guy,” he said. “Anyone he met, he cared about you like he knew you forever.”

Nate “XNB” Bhengu is Neyka’s manager and one of his cousins. Bhengu, of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, said they made music together as kids, and he had recently become his manager.

“Metaphors like crazy when he rapped,” the 35-year-old said. “You had to really think about his stuff for you to get it.”

Nyeka’s latest album is called “NOWICANEAT,” released in 2022. You can find Nyeka’s music on Spotify and YouTube, under “Just Nice” or “NOWICANEAT.”

“Because he was local, people didn’t look to him as much,” Bhengu said. “But when you hear his music, you just can’t stop listening to it and telling other people.”