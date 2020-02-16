When he wants to grab a cup of coffee, Bill Decker has more than two dozen options within a couple blocks of his workplace at Cargas in downtown Lancaster.
They include coffee-focused shops like Passenger Coffee and Aura Espresso Room; bakeries such as Scratch Bakes, La Dolce Vita and Bakehouse on King; and restaurants with grab-and-go drinks that include Prince Street Cafe, Downtown Deli and McDonald’s.
In addition, coffee-to-go is sold at two stands at Lancaster Central Market and businesses in which the main products are popcorn, ice cream, bagels or edible cookie dough.
While he has tried many places for coffee, Decker, a 30-year-old software manual writer from East Petersburg, said there’s one spot he avoids: Starbucks.
Even though his office at 101 N. Queen St. is in the same building as the coffee giant’s new Lancaster city location, Decker said he won’t step foot inside.
“I make it a point of saying I refuse to go to that Starbucks,” Decker said. “Starbucks is great for what it is, but I can’t bring myself to go there when I’m in downtown when there are so many other local options that are frankly just better quality coffee.”
Concerns overblown?
When the Seattle-based Starbucks chain announced plans last year to open a shop in downtown Lancaster, the news elicited flurries of social media reaction decrying the possible impact on local shops. Some concerned residents even met with city officials to try to stop Starbucks.
Now, it looks like those fears might have been overblown, according to the owners of several independent downtown coffee shops.
In the more than three months since Starbucks opened, customers like Decker have shielded the other shops from a lasting negative affect, even as their owners acknowledge the coffee giant’s size and efficiency advantages.
“Starbucks also has brand awareness,” said Kyle Sollenberger, an owner of Passenger Coffee Roasters and Prince Street Cafe. “It’s easy for someone who doesn’t know all of the great coffee shops to just default instead of trying something new.”
Banking on loyalty
Aura Espresso Room owner George Zagas watched with dread last fall as the new Starbucks took shape at the corner of North Queen and East Orange streets.
From his small coffee shop at 44 N. Queen St., Zagas has a direct view of the prime corner spot Starbucks chose for its Lancaster store, which debuted in late October.
“When they first opened — the first couple weeks to a month — we saw our business dropping, and that’s when I got stressed, thinking maybe it’s time for me to do something different,” he said.
But after that brief downturn, he said sales rebounded as his regular customers returned.
Now, Zagas said his business is actually better than before Starbucks opened. And he’s confident enough in the enduring appeal of locally owned coffee shops in downtown Lancaster that he’s making plans to open Alexander Coffee Bar by early next month at Tellus360.
“Starbucks is a huge name, but I think people want something better,” he said. “If you give people that ... they’re going to come no matter what, even if Starbucks is literally next to you.”
Another shop owner within sight of Starbucks said the Seattle coffee giant hasn’t poached their customers, either.
“We have not seen the effect of Starbucks in regards to our regular and very loyal local crowd who are as passionate as we are about supporting local,” said Kathleen Smucker, an owner of Cafe One Eight at 18 W. Orange St.
Not surprised by coexistence
The ability of locally owned coffee shops to profitably coexist with Starbucks doesn’t surprise Jared Scott, general manager of Quench, a Philadelphia-based advertising agency that works with food and beverage companies.
Scott said he has seen independent-owned shops in Philadelphia thrive even when Starbucks opens right next door. Scott, who has clients in Lancaster and often visits his son at Franklin & Marshall College, said he thinks a similar dynamic will play out here.
“I don’t imagine that the presence of Starbucks (in Lancaster), or really anywhere in a robust community that is currently supporting a wide variety of coffee shops ... is going to put anybody out of business,” he said.
Coffee expansion continues
In downtown, Starbucks sits geographically in the middle of a coffee scene that continues to expand.
In the past month, two new shops featuring coffee — Scratch Bakes at 11 W. Chestnut St. and Pop & Perk at 136 N. Prince St. — debuted within two blocks of Starbucks. And in the coming month, two more are expected to open: New Holland Coffee Co. at 29 E. King St. and Zagas’ Alexander Coffee Bar at 24 E. King St.
Jason Will, who helped his wife, Laura, open Scratch Bakes, said that he was impressed by how quickly Starbucks built its new cafe but that he isn’t dissuaded by being its neighbor.
“People buy coffee based off of their own personal tastes in coffee,” he said. “And there are people who really like Starbucks coffee, so those folks are going to buy that coffee whether it’s here or (at the Shoppes at Belmont).”
Likewise, Mark Fisher, who is opening the New Holland Coffee Co. King street location next month, said he’s not troubled about being so close to a Starbucks.
“We are not worried. The people that come into local coffee shops are there to be part of a community, not a chain,” he said.
Artist Liz Hess, who opened Pop & Perk near her Lancaster city gallery, likens the current concentration of coffee shops to the cluster of art galleries that became a draw in Lancaster.
“I just feel the more coffee shops you have, the better. It’s a destination,” she said.
But Jerry Keys, who closed his downtown coffee shop, Cross Keys Coffee & Teas, a year before Starbucks opened, said the city could be close to oversaturation with coffee shops. Keys, who said the pending arrival of Starbucks was not a factor in his decision to close, cautions that it’s not as easy as it might look to be successful.
“The appearance of success and the degree of success are two different things,” he said.
Starbucks ‘thrilled’ to be here
Starbucks, which declined to discuss its Lancaster store sales or make a manager available, was upbeat about its launch in downtown Lancaster.
“We have been thrilled to provide a new place of gathering for the community of Lancaster since opening this location last fall,” a Starbucks spokesperson said about the restaurant at 101 N. Queen.
In another sign of the profusion of coffee shops, it’s now necessary to specify which downtown Lancaster Starbucks you mean.
That’s because shortly after Starbucks opened at Queen and Orange streets, a second Starbucks opened a block away inside the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.