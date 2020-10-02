Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring as Lancaster's city's police chief, Mayor Danene Sorace announced during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Berkihiser's last day will be Oct. 31.

Berkihiser, of Millersville, had been with the department for 26 years, starting as a patrol officer and rising to captain before being named acting chief in October 2017. He succeeded Keith Sadler, who left that fall to take a job with the state attorney general's office.

When Sorace named Berkihiser chief in May 2018, she called him "in many ways ... Lancaster’s best-kept secret." She described him as quiet and unassuming and a leader "with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment" to Lancaster.

Sorace declined to answer questions after the press conference, which lasted less than four minutes. When asked if Berkihiser voluntarily retired or if he was asked to leave, Sorace said, "thank you," and left.

Berkihiser was hired following a nationwide search by a 10-person committee that included police, community and city council representatives. Berkihiser was one of its two recommendations.

