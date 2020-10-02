Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring as Lancaster's city's police chief, Mayor Danene Sorace announced during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Berkihiser's last day will be Oct. 31.

Sorace read a brief statement thanking Berkihiser for his service and listing accomplishments, but declined to answer questions. When asked if Berkihiser voluntarily retired or was asked to leave, Sorace said, "thank you," and left.

Berkihiser was not at the news conference, which lasted several minutes, and has not responded to efforts to reach him throughout the day.

Berkihiser, of Millersville, has been with the department for 26 years, starting as a patrol officer and rising to captain before being named acting chief in October 2017. He succeeded Keith Sadler, who left that fall to take a job with the state attorney general's office. Berkiher's salary this year was budgeted at $141,206.

"Chief Berkihiser and I have been working diligently to advance the work of the bureau of police, and significant progress has been made," Sorace said.

Among Berkihiser's accomplishments Sorace cited are:

Implementing a department-wide body-camera program, improving a use-of-force policy, creating a community engagement sergeant position and hiring the city's first police social worker.

"In addition, he has ensured the ongoing daily operations of the bureau and its response to the 84,000-plus calls for service and some 40,000 reported incidents last year alone," she said.

Captains Todd Umstead, Sonja Stebbins and Michael Winters will share leadership duties, Sorace said.

"I recognize that there will be many conversations in the days and weeks ahead about the future leadership and direction of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. I look forward to engaging in these conversations with the many stakeholders in our community," she said.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams wished Berkihiser the best and said he was a "tremendous asset to the community he served and a valued law-enforcement partner."

"Most recently, Chief Berkihiser was a visible presence on the front lines in volatile and unprecedented circumstances in the city of Lancaster. His response during this time has been measured, responsible and appropriate. His care and concern for the city was apparent," she said. "Chief Berkihiser’s commitment to public service and upholding the law with integrity was admirable, and he will be greatly missed behind the badge."

City council President Ismail Smith Wade-El said he and council “are already focused on the next steps for our community generally and public safety specifically. Further, we with Chief Jarrad Berkihiser well in whatever his next steps are and we look to his successor to continued forward progress on community-based public safety in Lancaster.”

Asked if he was surprised by the chief’s announcement, Smith Wade-El said, “honestly, most of the things that occur in city government these days don’t surprise me.”

When Sorace named Berkihiser chief in May 2018, she called him "in many ways ... Lancaster’s best-kept secret." She described him as quiet and unassuming and a leader "with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment" to Lancaster.

Berkihiser was hired following a nationwide search by a 10-person committee that included police, community and city council representatives. Berkihiser was one of its two recommendations.

